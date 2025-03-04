NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Reid projects Rams replacing Cooper Kupp with Ohio State’s star WR

Cooper Kupp is reportedly being shopped in the trade market by the LA Rams this offseason. The move is expected to be a salary dump to help their cap situation, but it would potentially leave a major hole in their wide receiver position.

The Rams have featured one of the best receiver duos in the entire NFL, with Kupp joined by Puka Nacua; however, they lack depth behind their top two options. If they trade Kupp, their WR2 position would become one of the biggest needs.

NFL analyst Jordan Reid expects them to address this issue in the first round of his most recent mock draft with ESPN. He projects them to use their 26th overall pick on a potential replacement for Kupp by selecting Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka. He is one of the highest-rated prospects in the position, making him an intriguing target for LA.

His skill set also seems to fit in Sean McVay's offensive philosophy as Reid pointed out that his route-running and blocking are among the strengths in his scouting report. Egbuka also has a strong ability to read a defense and find holes, further giving him a typical player profile that McVay would likely desire for his offense.

Moving on from Kupp is a risk, especially considering his strong history with Matthew Stafford. If the Rams can replace him with Egbuka, it may be an ideal scenario for them that would also free up additional salary cap space.

Cooper Kupp's contract situation with Rams makes him a trade candidate

While Cooper Kupp has found a ton of success with the LA Rams, including winning the receiving triple crown, his contract situation may be the biggest reason why he is expected to be available via trade in the 2025 NFL offseason. He still has two years remaining on his deal, but both seasons carry cap hits of more than $27 million, according to Spotrac.

Restructuring Kupp's contract is another option for the Rams, but trading may be the most beneficial option for them. Moving him after June 1 would save them $20 million against the 2025 salary cap. It would also likely get them additional draft picks from whichever team potentially trades for him. They have six total picks this year, the third-fewest of any team, further demonstrating why trading Kupp makes sense.

