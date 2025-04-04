NFL Mock Draft: Maurice Jones-Drew projects Travis Hunter getting selected by Jets

On Thursday, former NFL player and analyst Maurice Jones-Drew released his 2025 NFL mock draft 1.0 on NFL.com. In the mock draft, Jones-Drew had Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB Travis Hunter selected much lower than most mock drafts are projecting.

Instead of being picked within the top five picks, Jones-Drew had Hunter being selected No. 7 overall by the New York Jets in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As Jones-Drew noted:

"I'm guessing the Jets would be thrilled -- and very surprised -- to see the Heisman Trophy winner available here. Hunter is a generational talent with the ability to play on both sides of the ball for a team that has plenty of room for improvement at both cornerback and receiver."

The players selected above Hunter in the mock draft were Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE Abdul Carter, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, LSU Tigers OT Will Campbell, Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty.

Although there is a chance that Hunter will be selected much higher than when the Jets pick, the situation would be intriguing for both the New York franchise and Hunter.

Are the New York Jets a good situation for Travis Hunter?

The Jets could be a great situation for Hunter to enter as a prospect in the NFL, where he could learn from various proven stars and not necessarily need to be the main focus for opponents on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Jets already have star WR Garrett Wilson, which could allow Hunter to learn from an elite WR in Wilson and for defensive units to not double team and fully focus on Wilson. While with the Buffaloes in 2024, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, defensively, Hunter could line up opposite elite CB Sauce Gardner, who has already proven to be one of the best in the NFL. Once again, Hunter could learn from a great player and form a shutdown duo for the Jets. Last season, Hunter had four interceptions and one forced fumble.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

