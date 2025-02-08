NFL mock draft: Myles Garrett replaced by 'best pass rusher in the class' from Penn State

Myles Garrett requested a trade away earlier this week and the Cleveland Browns could look at the draft to pair him up with an intriguing prospect or land a rookie to replace the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award recipient. After a poor display in the 2024 NFL season (3-14), the Browns secured the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

On Saturday, Browns reporter Ashley Bastock named a series of potential candidates to join the Browns in the upcoming draft, starting with a pass rusher, who has been drawing a lot of attention and could be the perfect fit for the AFC North franchise, Abdul Carter from Penn State.

"Suddenly, Carter is the most popular choice for the Browns. Either paired alongside Garrett or as a replacement, he would help maintain Cleveland's pass rush," Bastock wrote (via cleveland.com).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bastock added that Carter is "widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this class."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carter had 12 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles in 2024.

Bastock noted that experts around the league said he could form a terrific duo with Garrett or Carter would be able to keep the Browns a menace against opposing quarterbacks. His pass rush moves are increasing and he could only get better in the NFL.

Other names to keep in mind are Colorado's Travis Hunter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Mason Graham, a defensive lineman from Michigan.

Myles Garrett makes thoughts clear about potential pairing with Micah Parsons in Dallas

After announcing he wanted to leave Cleveland, Myles Garrett has been vocal about his desire to compete for a Super Bowl somewhere else. He even discussed a potential star pairing with Dallas Cowboys defensive leader Micah Parsons.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Zach Gelb Show," Garrett said:

"It could be, it'd be tough. I know (Micah Parsons') new contract is coming up here soon, and same with me, I'm up for an extension in the near future as well. So it could be tough, but if they want to figure it out, it's very possible."

He also mentioned other NFC squads, such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Expand Tweet

Time will tell how the Myles Garrett situation unfolds, but the Browns appear to have found a solution to his exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.