NFL Mock Draft: Penn State star Tyler Warren fills 'gaping hole' in $6,900,000,000 franchise's TE room

Tyler Warren is one of two tight ends in the 2025 NFL draft class projected to be selected in the first round, having recorded more than 100 receptions and 1,200 yards as a senior. According to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, one green-clad franchise makes the most sense for him.

In his latest mock draft, the CBS writer has the $6.9-billion New York Jets drafting the Penn State alum with the seventh pick:

"The Jets have a gaping hole in their tight end room, and this represents the ceiling in the draft for Warren."

This sentiment is echoed by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who wrote in his most recent mock draft:

"Consider how the Jets could use Warren... He would be a reliable safety valve over the middle, a seam stretcher and a red zone target for Fields."

This interest isn’t limited to mock drafts alone. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has reported that the Jets have become so "infatuated" with Tyler Warren that they are trying to book "multiple meetings" with him:

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker vouches for Penn State reunion with Tyler Warren in Chicago

The Jets are not the only favorites to land Tyler Warren — the Indianapolis Colts also need a dominant tight end, something they have arguably lacked since Dallas Clark’s release after the 2011 season. But an unexpected team has also emerged in the Warren sweepstakes: the Chicago Bears, who already have Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe.

That suggestion comes from Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who was Warren’s teammate at Penn State in 2020 and 2021. In an interview with CasinoBeats, he said:

“Like I said on Twitter not too long ago, him and (Cole) Kmet would be crazy... He’s capable of a lot of things. And we all knew that. If you didn’t know that, then you weren’t paying attention. He’s a great player.”

Brisker elaborated:

“It’s definitely not unrealistic, especially with (coach Ben Johnson's) scheme. He likes two tight ends. The Rob Gronkowski pairing, or whoever you want to name, it would be that type of duo.”

Mock trade sends Tyler Warren to Patriots

Back to the AFC East, NBC Sports' Phil Perry projects that the New England Patriots could trade down with the New Orleans Saints to No. 9 and select the “do-it-all” Warren, whom new coach Mike Vrabel called a “wonderful” player during the NFL annual league meetings:

"He's a wrecking ball after the catch, running through arm tackles with ease and showing off the athleticism that made him an accomplished high school basketball player," Perry wrote.

"(He) isn't a Rob Gronkowski-level blocker, but his 6-foot-6, 256-pound frame and all-out approach will make him effective in that regard."

The 2025 draft will be held from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field, with coverage airing on ESPN.

