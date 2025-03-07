NFL Mock Draft: Rob Maaddi projects Jets pairing Garrett Wilson with star WR as Davante Adams’ replacement 

The New York Jets appear to have a busy offseason ahead of them as they have already parted ways with Davante Adams and have announced that they will do the same with Aaron Rodgers. While they have plenty of uncertainty regarding who will play the quarterback position in 2025, it is unclear if the franchise will have an opportunity to land one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

The Associated Press' Rob Maaddi released his mock draft, where he predicted that the Jets would land former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

"The Jets have several needs but can’t pass up the top wideout in the draft. Pairing McMillan with Garrett Wilson gives whoever ends up playing quarterback a dynamic tandem," Maaddi said via APNews.com.

The franchise has already announced that they do not plan to bring Rodgers back, leaving them with just Adrian Martinez, Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis as options on their roster. Taylor is the only member of that group with NFL experience, however, he is more of a journeyman than a true option at the position, appearing in 94 games over 14 seasons with seven franchises, making 58 starts.

McMillan was named a consensus All-American in 2024. In three seasons with the Wildcats, he recorded 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns on 213 receptions. While the Jets will likely be in the market for a quarterback, adding another premier wideout to serve as a tandem with Garrett Wilson should make the life easier for whoever is under center.

New York Jets part ways with Davante Adams

Davante Adams appeared in 11 games for the New York Jets following a midseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise opted to release the six-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday. ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared the news via X/Twitter:

Adams provided plenty of production during his brief stint with the Jets as he recorded 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in his 11 games. In 14 games played overall, he finished with 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 85 receptions.

The three-time first-team All-Pro figures to have plenty of suitors as he hits the open market for the first time in his career. It is unclear if he will look to join forces with Aaron Rodgers once again, or if he will opt to play in a different situation.

