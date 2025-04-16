NFL Mock Draft: Saints set to end 53 years of QB struggle by picking 6'4", 219-pound WR

NFL Draft analyst for 'The Athletic' Dane Brugler believes the New Orleans Saints will select a wide receiver in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

In his latest seven round 2025 NFL mock draft, Brugler projected that the Saints would use the No. 9 overall pick to select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

As Brugler noted:

"Is this a quarterback landing spot? And if so, which one? New Orleans hasn’t drafted a first-round quarterback in 53 years (Archie Manning in 1971), but anything is possible with the recent Derek Carr injury news. However, I’m not sold that the Saints love their options here, so in this scenario they opt to upgrade the receiver depth chart."

In 2024 for the Wildcats, McMillan had 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He is a physical receiver with strong hands who succeeded in contested catch situations at Arizona.

Although the move would unquestionably strengthen the Saints receiving options, there are questions as to whether New Orleans truly needs another receiver.

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have both proven during their NFL career's that they are extremely talented and complement each other's skillset very well. While Shaheed is more of a vertical threat with his elite speed, Olave is an amazing route runner would can create separation with ease and produce after the catch as well.

As a result of this, New Orleans may be better suited to look at the cornerback, offensive line, or defensive line positions, all of which were clear weaknesses for the team in 2024, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Is New Orleans a good situation for Tetairoa McMillan?

While there are questions about whether the Saints top priority should be wide receiver this year, there are also questions as to whether the Saints are a good fit for McMillan.

New Orleans' current QB is Derek Carr, however, reports recently emerged that Carr may miss the 2025 campaign due to injury. If the Saints do not have strong QB play in 2025, McMillan would be entering a team that has a crowded wide receiver room, and also one that would not have an elite QB either.

