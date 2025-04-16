NFL Mock Draft: Tom Brady’s Michigan loyalty could lead Raiders to pick Rose Bowl MVP with 100% run-defense rating

On Wednesday, NFL Draft analyst for 'The Athletic' Dane Brugler released a new seven round 2025 NFL mock draft. In that mock draft, Brugler projected that the Las Vegas Raiders would help their star defensive player Maxx Crosby by adding a defensive tackle in the first round of the selection process.

Ad

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Brugler predicted that the Raiders would select Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.

As Brugler noted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Newly hired general manager John Spytek prioritizes pass rush over everything else on defense. Graham doesn’t have ideal length and isn’t on the same level as a Quinnen Williams-type prospect, but he deconstructs blocks consistently and becomes a problem for offenses. Spytek and his boss, Tom Brady, being Michigan alums doesn’t hurt, either."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While playing for the Wolverines in 2024, Graham had 46 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, and 3.5 sacks for Michigan. This strong season led to Graham being a Unanimous All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten last year.

Graham is a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft who has the ability to drastically help the Raiders defensive unit next season and who shares the same alma mater as owner Tom Brady. In 2024, the Raiders averaged 25.5 points against per game, a value that ranked tied for No. 25 in the National Football League.

Ad

Is Mason Graham a good fit for Las Vegas?

Yes, Graham is a good fit for the Raiders. Las Vegas struggled on defense last season and Graham is one of the best players available in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Raiders are also in need of various offensive and defensive positions as well, including running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive line.

As a result, the possibility does still remain that the Raiders ownership and management team may feel as though other positions are more necessary in the first round. With elite options in Ashton Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan available, there is a chance that the Raiders use their No. 9 overall pick on the offensive side of the ball to help their new QB Geno Smith and star tight end Brock Bowers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.