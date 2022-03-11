"They are trying to brush it all under the rug" - NFL insider Mike Florio believes NFL must show transparency with Brian Flores

It has been over a month since Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against his former team, the Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the NFL, too. He alleged racial discrimination in hiring processes across the league.

Flores is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their senior defensive assistant/linebacker coach and head coach Mike Tomlin stated that he can't wait to work with him and that Flores has an impressive resume. The lawsuit is still ongoing, and the Dolphins have asked if it can be moved to arbitration, something that Mike Florio believes the NFL is trying to keep under wraps.

Florio, speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, said:

"And we've said this, if you're serious about rooting out systemic racism, if you're serious about solving this problem, a problem that you have acknowledged, a problem that Troy Vincent, the executive VP of football operations, has admitted to on multiple occasions. If you're serious about it, let's not have this landmark case get resolved in secret. Let's not have it resolved by the fox that guards the henhouse."

Florio continued:

"Let's have it resolved by an independent tribunal. A truly neutral party who can decide whether or not discrimination happened if you're really serious about fixing it."

"You waive this right that is in every coach's contract, because who's gonna say no, who's gonna say, 'No, Miles, I want to be an NFL head coach,' when you got to sign this document that says any fights you ever have with your team get resolved by the commissioner, you're going to say, You know what, I just I'll just not be an NFL head coach. You got no choice. They rigged this thing in favor of the teams and of the league."

Brian Flores' attorney has requested the NFL rejects the Dolphins' attempts at arbitration

Flores' attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has requested that the NFL reject this attempt by the Dolphins and stated that, if the NFL is truly committed to racial justice and equality, it will not accept the request.

The difficulty with having this settled in arbitration is that it will become a private dispute and away from the public eye. The reason Flores filed the lawsuit in the first place was to bring light to the situation and not for it to be deliberated on behind closed doors.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will either reject or accept the Dolphins' request in the near future.

