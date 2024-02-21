NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's charity organizes meal plan for families in Dominican Republic

Current NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has decided to use the time off from the league season to donate his time and efforts to a worthy cause. Through his "Forever Dreamers Foundation", which he established in 2018 to contribute back to the community, he is now helping combat hunger in the Dominican Republic. The foundation is providing meals to families in Santo Domingo that need it.

Lamar Jackson is certainly proud of his effort, as he should be, as reposted the video from the organization on X, formerly Twitter, lauding the efforts.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lamar Jackson not letting the disappointment of last season stop him from doing good outside of the game

Lamar Jackson's continued efforts to make the world a better place is extremely praiseworthy, especially since he is coming of a disappointing conclusion to the season. It is true that he won his second NFL MVP award but the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

That loss will be particularly galling for him because they had been the best team in the league until that point. They had the best record in either conference to end the regular season and were playing the conference championship at home. They had also obliterated the Houston Texans in the Divisional round and had they made it to the Super Bowl, they would have played the 49ers whom they had soundly defeated earlier in the season.

At the end of that disappointing game, he had said,

“We’re mad. Offense, we didn’t put nothing on the board. We scored once. That’s not like us. We drove the ball down the field. That’s cool. But we got to put points on the board. But I feel like my team just angry, not frustrated, we just angry. We know how hard we worked to get here.”

He threw an interception in that game and also fumbled the ball once, making their job extremely difficult against the champions.

Expand Tweet

But it is good to see him channel that frustration and use his time off the field to contribute to the welfare of others. It shows that even though he might not have got the Super Bowl ring he so desperately craved, he still has not lost focus from what is really important in life. There is a reason, after all, that the NFL considers the Walter Payton Man of the Year award as the biggest honor even above winning the MVP. If he keeps on this path, Lamar Jackson might win that too one day.