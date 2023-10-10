NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes surpasses Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to accomplish historical achievement in Week 5 vs Vikings

Patrick Mahomes is only 28 years of age and has already solidified himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

In his six full seasons as a pro so far, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has amassed the following accolades:

Two Super Bowl titles

Two Super Bowl MVP awards

Two regular-season MVP awards

Offensive Player of the Year

Three All-Pro team selections

Five Pro Bowls

Most passing touchdowns in 2018 and 2022

Most passing yards in 2022

Before Sunday's (October 8) game against the Minnesota Vikings, he had the following records:

Highest career passer rating - 105.1

Highest career postseason passer rating - 107.4

Most career average passing yards - 300.3

Total yards by a QB in a season - 5,614 in 2022

Most passing touchdowns in a postseason - 11 in 2021 (tied)

The Chiefs won 27-20, giving Patrick Mahomes a new record — the youngest quarterback to beat 31 franchises. Only nine other players in that position have achieved the feat:

Tom Brady

Brett Favre

Drew Brees

Peyton Manning

Aaron Rodgers

Ben Roethlisberger

Russell Wilson

Alex Smith

Kerry Collins

The first four are also the only players ever to defeat all existing 32 NFL teams. Interestingly, Smith never won against the Chiefs, while Collins failed to defeat the Miami Dolphins in his four games against them.

Patrick Mahomes' wideouts impress in win against Vikings

For years, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive success has been defined by at least three people: Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid.

Wide receiver has traditionally not been a noteworthy suit of theirs, even when Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster were there. But in their opening-day loss to the Detroit Lions, they poignantly realized the importance of the position as the likes of Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney struggled in Kelce's absence.

The Chiefs' decision to commit more to their wideouts finally paid off against the Vikings, where the WR corps amassed 176 yards. Reid said of this improvement after the game (via Arrowhead Pride):

“I thought our receivers — as a group — did a nice job. The young guys stepped up — had some good plays. [There were a] couple drops in there. We’ll work on that but they’re growing, and I thought they were very respectable.”

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, said that the best of the corps was still to come.

“We’re going to keep everybody moving — and going in the right direction. I think by the end of the year, we’re going to be dangerous — because you’re not going to know who is going to get those opportunities throughout the game.” (via Sports Illustrated)

Of the Chiefs' three touchdowns, rookie Rashee Rice caught one of them. This was his second for the season — most at this position.