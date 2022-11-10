After the Week 9 schedule, the battle for the 2022 NFL MVP was completely turned around. Let's get started with the most recent NFL MVP power rankings, which include Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

There has been a significant change at the summit of the NFL MVP battle for 2022. All it needed was the Buffalo Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Josh Allen had been the MVP frontrunner for most of the campaign, but an average performance against the Jets has moved a new name to the summit of the NFL MVP standings.

NFL MVP RACE: Top 5 candidates

Barry @BarryOnHere The NFL MVP race right now IMO:



1) Mahomes

2) Hurts

3) Allen



When read out loud it happens to describe the last 2 Bills postseasons perfectly.

#5 - Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on after a game

Geno Smith seems to have become more iconic. The quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks has had a thrilling ride in his first full season as a starting QB. The Seahawks have triumphed four times in a row after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 31–21 last week. Smith once again played well, becoming increasingly less of a surprise. With a record of 6-3, the Seahawks are leading the NFC West division.

Geno will still have a hard time unseating Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes at the top. Sweeping the NFC West as the other quarterbacks battle to hold their categories could be of assistance to Smith.

Pinhead Sports®  @_PinheadSports Geno Smith NFC QB ranking:



Passer rating: #1

Passing yards: #3

Completion %: #1

Passing TD: #1 (tied)

QBR: #1

YPA: #4



GENO SMITH IS AN MVP CANDIDATE

#4 - Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after defeating the New Orleans Saints 27-13

Lamar Jackson previously won an MVP award in 2019, but it was for his spectacular passing and effective rushing throughout the regular season. For Jackson in 2022, the results have been inconsistent.

Although that might change in the upcoming weeks, Jackson is now outside the top three in the race for the MVP. Due to his inconsistent performances, we anticipate the race to become more competitive without him.

NFL MVP Race: Top 3

As we enter Week 10 of the NFL season, these are the top three candidates for NFL MVP.

#3 - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has been the overwhelming frontrunner since the beginning of the season. It stayed that way for the first eight game weeks of the season. But Allen might be trailing Patrick Mahomes in the rankings after struggling during the Bills' defeat to the New York Jets in their last game.

Last weekend's game was one Josh Allen and the Bills would not like to remember. Despite scoring twice on the ground, Allen struggled mightily against the tenacious Jets defensive unit, completing only 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and throwing two costly interceptions. The Bills had numerous chances to increase their early lead but ultimately lost 20-17.

Josh Allen's pitching elbow was hurt during the game's final stages, and he is now being checked for a possible UCL injury.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "The MVP is Josh Allen's award to lose. At the end of the of the day, it's about numbers."

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game

One fact is certain following a grueling victory against the Tennessee Titans: quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the main reason the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl candidates.

In Kansas City, it is now simple to expect the excellence Patrick Mahomes consistently demonstrates. What we've seen from Mahomes so far throughout his career is different from this campaign.

In an overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 to advance to 6-2, the 2018 MVP victor attempted 68 passes.

It will surely be more challenging for Mahomes to achieve a second MVP honor.

Mahomes will need to outdo his rivals to win the prize significantly.

There is no denying that Mahomes is one of the most likely to win his second MVP award after a performance in which he contributed 485 yards of total offense.

Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels Patrick Mahomes is the clear MVP front runner as of today.

#1 Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during play against the Houston Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated side. The Eagles' offensive play, directed by Jalen Hurts, is buzzing. They have the league's second-best points per game and fourth-best overall yards.

Jalen Hurts' completion rate, yards per pass attempt, passer rating, and interception percentage all place him among the top six in the league.

Expect Jalen Hurts to have much better odds of earning the MVP award if the season continues into December and the Eagles still have a perfect record.

There aren't many losses in the Eagles' upcoming schedule. Hurts would also have a strong case for the prize if he maintains these numbers and finishes the season with a perfect record.

