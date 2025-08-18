NFL Network falls for fake Micah Parsons quote about Broncos on live broadcast

Micah Parsons wants a trade out of the Dallas Cowboys, but he has no specific destination(s) in mind. The NFL Network decided to imagine one for him anyway.During the telecast of Saturday's Arizona Cardinals-Denver Broncos preseason game, this &quot;quote&quot; that the star edge rusher allegedly made on his podcast &quot;The Edge&quot; popped up onscreen:&quot;My dream destination? Denver. I would love to play for the Broncos. They already got the best defense in the league, and they have a real chance at (making) the Super Bowl.&quot;Ryan Harris, former Broncos offensive lineman and current analyst, even went along:“Everybody gave Sean Payton some grief for saying he wants to win a Super Bowl. How ’bout this? You got one of the best defensive ends saying the Broncos have a real chance at the Super Bowl. ...Wow. This is something we’ve heard echoed from Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga.”The problem is, said podcast has not had a new episode since January. The &quot;quote&quot; actually came from a fan-made post.A day after the game, Harris posted this apology:&quot;I satisfied neither my own professional standards, nor those of the elite team at 9NEWS. Throughout my playing and broadcasting career I make it a point to learn from my mistakes. I have learned from this instance and will not make this mistake again. My sincere apologies to the NFL, 9News and the Denver Broncos. Read and Verify!&quot;Ryan Harris @RyanHarris_68LINKLesson learned: more diligence In the Broadcast of Broncos Cardinals game I brought a tweet to the broadcast team that made the air that turned out to be fake. The post had graphics that quoted a remark that was attributed to Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. Regrettably,Adam Schefter: Micah Parsons, Cowboys &quot;no closer to a deal&quot;What is real, however, is the notion that a resolution between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys is still nowhere near happening. On Monday's episode of ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot;, insider Adam Schefter said:“It’s gotten personal, and they’re no closer to a deal, and there’s no reason to think that the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons will be able to work out a deal before the start of the regular season.”He continued:“Now again it’s August 18th, and sides always could come together. But we want to emphasize. There have been zero. Zero contract negotiations since late March and early April. Is that going to change all of a sudden? I don’t think so.”The team's first game is at the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.