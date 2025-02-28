NFL Network trolls Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during 2025 Combine broadcast 

Patrick Mahomes may be in offseason mode after his Super Bowl LIX defeat, but he continues to make news. And this time around, he is catching strays during the recently-commenced NFL Combine.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback implored NFL Network to cease comparing his 4.8-second 40-yard dash in 2017 to other players, more particularly the defensive linemen who kicked off the event. And yet, Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah did just so anyway once Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. completed his turn with a position-best 4.47 time:

This trend began back in 2022, when Desmond Ridder did a 4.49, leading to Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota's times being overlaid over the future Atlanta Falcon:

Chiefs projected to sign former AFC rival to bolster Patrick Mahomes' WR corps

Back to the offseason, the Chiefs got a major offensive boost when star tight end Travis Kelce confirmed on Thursday via a text message that McAfee read aloud on his eponymous show that he would be playing out his contract. Per McAfee, Kelce texted:

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Kelce's return was confirmed Thursday night on X/Twitter after the Chiefs posted this:

But according to Bleacher Report's Joe Moton, the offensive overhaul is not ending there. With Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster entering free agency, coach Andy Reid could use a veteran big-play wideout to add to the young duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy – and it comes in the form of Stefon Diggs, who is best known for opposing the Mahomes-KC dynasty as a Buffalo Bill.

"The four-time Pro Bowler is an ideal fit for a team that doesn't need him at full strength early in the season but could use a boost down the stretch and in the playoffs," Moton wrote via BleacherReport.com.

"The Kansas City Chiefs fit that description. They have shown they can win games without a strong wide receiver corps... Diggs can add the finishing touches to a solid pass-catching group," he added.

With the Houston Texans, who restructured his existing contract into a one-year deal, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games (all starts) before tearing his ACL against the Indianapolis Colts.

