New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung retires

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung took to Instagram to announce his retirement from professional football yesterday afternoon.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning safety opted out of the 2020 season amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and, much to the disappointment of New England's fans, has now decided to call it a day.

Patrick Chung won't be returning for the new-look New England Patriots' assault on the AFC East come autumn.

In an emotional IG post, Chung had this to say:

"I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone," Chung wrote. "I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up the cleats. Bill [Belichick] Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that. To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it's time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all."

NFL: 3-time Super Bowl Winner Patrick Chung will not return to the New England Patriots

A second-round pick in 2009, Patrick Chung spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots (apart from just one season with the Eagles in 2013). He was a key component in the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams of 2015, 2017 & 2019.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement after 11-year career. pic.twitter.com/xHgwFZI3Hr — NFL (@NFL) March 18, 2021

Chung was a versatile, high output safety, famed for his ability to sure up the secondary, but equally adept at making crucial blocks and tackles at the line of scrimmage.

The 33-year-old ends his career with 778 tackles, 11 INTs, 47 PDs, five fumble recoveries, and one TD.

Thanks for everything Patrick Chung! Amazing career, enjoy retirement❤️ pic.twitter.com/3pWO9e1iyv — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) March 18, 2021

Though Patrick Chung was constantly snubbed at the Pro Bowl and never made a single appearance at the event, he will almost certainly be remembered as one of the greatest safeties in Patriots' history.

Long-standing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick once called the former Oregon Duck "one of the NFL's best players, period."