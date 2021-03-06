NFL: New Orleans Saints release P Thomas Morstead

The NFL has not seen many punters like Thomas Morstead, who was handed his release papers by the Saints recently. He may have been one of the NFL's greatest ever punters for over a decade, but such is the need for the New Orleans Saints to trim the salary cap in time for the 2021 campaign.

Morstead will forever be remembered by the Saints' faithful. As a rookie, he executed the Saints' surprise onside kick at the start of the third quarter during Super Bowl XLIV (seen below). At the time, the Saints were losing 10-6. New Orleans, of course, came back to win their first and only Super Bowl, defeating the Colts, 31-17.

Morstead made the Pro Bowl in 2012. His career punt averages rank him among the very best punters in NFL history: 46.5 yards per punt and a 41.7 net average.

Now 35, Morstead has no intention of hanging up the cleats and intends to sign on to another NFL roster during the offseason.

Why did the Saints release Thomas Morstead?

⚜️ remarkable punter

⚜️ outstanding leader

⚜️ captain

⚜️ pillar in the community



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠



Thank you for everything @ThomasMorstead 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M27NYXk6FM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 4, 2021

Morstead was the highest-paid punter in the NFL, netting an average salary of $3.9 million per year. The career-Saint had issues with both his back and his vision during the 2020 NFL campaign, and his punt net-average took a slight hit as a result, dropping to 43.1-yards per attempt. That being said, with his physical strength potentially reduced due to a back injury, Morstead opted for accuracy over power, enabling the Saints to set a new record for the fewest punt return yards allowed in NFL history: just 46 yards all year!

Nevertheless, Morstead had been set to earn $3.5 million in salary and bonuses in 2021. Clearly, general manager Micky Loomis deemed the Southern Methodist University graduate to be in decline and has opted to part ways with him to put a further dent in New Orleans's huge wage bill.

Advertisement

The Saints, meanwhile, could turn to sophomore punter Blake Gillikin as Morstead's replacement.

What did people say about Morstead's departure from the Bayou and possibly the NFL?

To play with one of the best punters in the game was a privilege, but to break record(s) with one of the best is legendary. Appreciate you for always believing in me @thomasmorstead ! It was never taken for granted! Always love brother 🤞🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/WZgud2OKlm — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) March 4, 2021

Upon learning of his departure from New Orleans, Morstead himself had this to say during an emotional videoconference call:

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. The experience I've had with the Saints -- there's not one part of it that I would complain about. The whole thing has just been outstanding. I'm obviously sad to be moving on from the team, but it's not as if I haven't prepared for this moment in a lot of different ways. But it is shocking."

Morstead continued:

"Let's just call it what it was. When you're the highest-paid player at your position, the expectation is that you're playing at an elite level. And I didn't do that last year, and I think it was pretty clear to see. You know, I've never been the biggest boomer in the league. I've just always been a guy that relies on elite consistency. And I think it was pretty clear that was lacking this year."

Advertisement

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton was clearly disappointed to have to let the Saints' and NFL legend go, stating:

"Thomas has been a very important part of the New Orleans Saints organization and our community since 2009. It has been an honor to have coached him and to have witnessed his growth as a player and a person. He has been a great leader and mentor to many younger players throughout his career, and his Pro Bowl level of play year-in and year-out has been remarkable. I know that Thomas will be highly successful in the future and am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach him."

Saints GM Micky Loomis had this to say regarding the departure of Morstead:

"Thomas Morstead has been the epitome of the consummate pro since the day we selected him in the 2009 NFL Draft. He has been a remarkable punter and an outstanding leader in the locker room and eight-time team captain. His work in the community has been nothing short of remarkable. We know that as we approach the beginning of the NFL calendar year that very difficult decisions have to be made, and this certainly falls into this category. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism that Thomas has brought to our organization from the moment he joined our team and sincerely wish both he and his family the best."

As a Saints and NFL fan, I, personally, am very sad to see Morstead leave the Bayou and - just in case he's reading - I'd like to take a moment to wish him a big thank you for all his successes both on and off the field in New Orleans, and wish him all the best for the future, too, wherever in the NFL he may land.

Were the Saints right to let Morstead go? Should they have at least tried to have offered him a reduced salary, as they did with kicker Will Lutz? Have your say in the comments section below: