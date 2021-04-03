NFL News: 3 reasons why Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the top candidate to buy Los Angeles Chargers

There is a strong likelihood that the Los Angeles Chargers could be sold to Jeff Bezos.

Dea Spanos Berberian, who is the sister of Dean Spanos, filed a petition on Thursday to force a sale of the Los Angeles Chargers. Spanos and his siblings each own 15% of the Chargers, with the rest being held in a family trust.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been owned by the Spanos family since 1984, but that all could change soon. There's one person that has expressed a lot of interest in buying an NFL franchise. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has made it known that he's interested in buying an NFL team.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Jeff Bezos could be the top candidate to buy the Los Angeles Chargers.

#1 Jeff Bezos could the Los Angeles Chargers, the most relevant team in the NFL

LA Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of talent at the offensive and defensive side of the football.

When talking to sports fans about the city of Los Angeles, the first team that comes to mind is the LA Lakers followed by the Rams. Jeff Bezos could replace that second team if he buys the Los Angeles Chargers.

What a year for the city of Los Angeles.



- Lakers and Dodgers Championships

- UCLA Final Four

- Rams playoff run

- Chargers Justin Herbert Rookie of the Year

- The Angels ... play baseball? — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) March 31, 2021

His success with Amazon alone makes him a credible owner of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeff Bezos could offer the Chargers financial backing of the like the Dallas Cowboys can only dream of. That would be accompanied by better practice facility, training staff and overall resources for the Chargers' players.

#2 Jeff Bezos is interested in owning an NFL franchise

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Bezos has expressed a lot of interest in owning an NFL franchise. He has been rumored to purchase the Washington Football Team and now the Los Angeles Chargers.

When it comes to Bezos owning either the Washington Football Team or the Chargers, the likelihood is that he could own the latter, as Dan Snyder may not give up Washington easily.

According to Dea Spanos Berberian, the Los Angeles Chargers have debt and expenses that total $353 million. She went on to say that the Chargers have no plans on how they are going to pay the $22 million they've pledged to charities. Bezos could clear that up if he take over the Los Angeles Chargers.

#3 Amazon have received the rights for Thursday Night football games

Amazon have received the rights to all Thursday Night football games.

This may not play a huge factor in Jeff Bezos purchasing the Los Angeles Chargers, but it shows he is linked with the NFL.

Recently, Amazon received the rights to all Thursday Night Football games in a new TV deal the NFL signed this off-season. Bezos could use that to his advantage when he tries to own the Los Angeles Chargers.

.@NFL Us

🤝

Your exclusive home for

Thursday Night Football

starting 2023



Follow @SportsOnPrime for more updates. Aaaand break! pic.twitter.com/KUgk6ixhvh — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 18, 2021

Jeff Bezos has built Amazon from scratch and could do the same for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He should be the top candidate to buy the team if Dea Spanos' petition goes through. Bezos would not only make the Chargers a better franchise, but he could also make them one of the richest in the NFL, thanks to his financial muscle.