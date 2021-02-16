NFL News: Former Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson found deceased in hotel room

It will sadden every NFL fan to learn that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in his hotel room on Monday. ESPN broke the news on Monday that 38-year-old Vincent Jackson was found at 11:30AM earlier that day.

The former Buccaneers wide receiver was staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida when the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department found him. When analyzing Vincent Jackson, the police announced that it didn't look like there were any signs of trauma. Although an autopsy has not been performed, it is unknown on how the former wide receiver passed away.

Homewood Suites confirmed that Vincent Jackson checked into his hotel room on January 11, 2021, and had been staying there ever since. Jackson's family had filed him as a missing person.

On Friday, police located Jackson and lifted the missing person's report. Vincent Jackson spent 12 great years in the NFL with both the Chargers and Buccaneers.

With this heart-breaking news, let's relive the great 12-year career of NFL wide receiver, Vincent Jackson.

Vincent Jackson's 12-year NFL career with the Chargers and Buccaneers

Former teammates Philip Rivers and Vincent Jackson celebrate together

Vincent Jackson was selected by the San Diego Chargers as their 61st overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. Jackson spent his first seven years in the NFL with the Chargers.

He was one of the big reasons why the Chargers were successful at passing the football. Here's how Vincent Jackson helped the San Diego Chargers during his seven years with the team.

Vincent Jackson's career stats with the Chargers:

-- Receptions: 272

-- Receiving yards: 4,754 yards

-- Touchdowns: 37

Vincent Jackson continued his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. Jackson spent the last five years of his NFL career with the Bucs. He played with the Buccaneers until he was 33-years-old. Let's take a look at the stats that Vincent Jackson produced in five years with the Buccaneers.

Vincent Jackson's career stats with the Buccaneers:

-- Receptions: 268

-- Receiving yards: 4,326 yards

-- Touchdowns: 20

Vincent Jackson will have a rightful place in Canton, Ohio, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jackson will go down with one of the best wide receivers to play for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. Let's take a look at how Twitter is reacting to the sudden passing of Vincent Jackson.

Twitter reacts to the passing of Vincent Jackson

Former Chargers and Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson has died at age 38.



Rest In Peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fqVaJObnKy — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2021

Announcement from the @Buccaneers regarding the death of Vincent Jackson: pic.twitter.com/RzLz4i08uZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2021

V Jax thank you for everything I love you big bro. Praying for your family Rest in Paradise — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) February 15, 2021

RIP Vincent Jackson. #83



Philip Rivers throwing to you was always a pleasure to watch. You were a phenomenal receiver for the Chargers. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NvWboxIMUI — #Chargers⚡️ (@BoltsCity1) February 15, 2021