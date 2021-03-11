NFL News: Kansas City Chiefs release offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

The Kansas City Chiefs made the first head scratching decision of the 2021 NFL off-season. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. During the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was running for his life.

And so now, on the same morning, the Chiefs’ longtime starting offensive tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, both have been officially released. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

The Chiefs are potentially rethinking the huge contract they gave Patrick Mahomes. It's going to be a number crunch every off-season trying to keep their team together. Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher are the first two players to be impacted by the Mahomes deal.

The Kansas City Chiefs are saving roughly $18 million in salary cap space by releasing Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher. Unfortunately with releasing the two their still $4 million over the salary cap. The Chiefs will need to release at least one or two more players to get under the cap.

So who will be the next two players to be released by the Kansas City Chiefs?

NFL News: 3 Kansas City Chiefs that could be released to put them under the NFL salary cap

1) Kansas City Chiefs could release Chad Henne

Kansas City Chiefs QB Chad Henne

According to spotrac.com, if the Kansas City Chiefs were to release veteran quarterback Chad Henne they could save $1.25 in salary cap space. The 2021 NFL Draft is full of talent and the Chiefs could replace Henne with a younger back up. Chad Henne's contract doesn't represent a large salary cap hit, but he makes the most sense out of the players the Chiefs could release.

2) Kansas City Chiefs could release Damien Williams

Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams

If the Kansas City Chiefs decide to release Damien Williams they will save $2.2 million in cap space. The best option for the Chiefs will be to find a trade partner for their running back. Kansas City will still save the same amount of money if they trade him. The difference is what they can get in return rather than releasing him and getting nothing in return. Not to mention, Damien Williams is entering the last year of his contract with the Chiefs.

3) Kansas City Chiefs could release Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

If the Kansas City Chiefs want to release Harrison Butker, they need to wait until after June 1st. Harrison Butker will save the Chiefs $1.6 million in cap space if released after June 1st. If he is released before June 1st, he only saves the Chiefs $230,000 in cap space. Trading a kicker is not something that usually happens but if the Chiefs were to trade Butker after June 1st it could save them $3.2 million in cap space.