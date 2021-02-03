NFL News: Lisa Guerrero's long journey after Monday Night Football

Lisa Guerrero is a long-time investigative journalist and analyst who spent time working as the sideline reporter for the NFL's Monday Night Football broadcasts. Guerrero only worked on MNF for a year before she was fired, leading her down a dark road with many mental health hurdles. Take a look at Lisa's story below.

Lisa Guerrero was a cheerleader for the Rams before working as an actress, a model, and eventually working her way up to a cover girl for magazines. Guerrero spent some time as a sportscaster, appearing on Fox Sports' "Best Damn Sports Show" which led to her getting noticed, and ultimately approached about the MNF job.

Guerrero says that she did not have aspirations of NFL broadcasting, and had turned down job offers to work as an on-screen analyst for college football games, but the interview process for the MNF sideline reporter position swayed her.

Lisa Guerrero said that the main selling point was the fact that her job would not be to cover the on-field action in any real depth, but rather to present a blend of professional football and popular entertainment to viewers.

Guerrero's hiring was met with backlash by many who felt that she was unqualified and only hired for her looks, and thus when she began to make rookie mistakes as she learned on the job, fans and critics were relentless and unforgiving in their reactions.

Although she was told that her job would not be comprehensive football analysis, viewers and other broadcasters were not told, leading her to get poor reviews based on the high standards for her job that the public was holding her to.

Lisa Guerrero was fired after one year on the sideline and went into a state of depression following her distressing exodus from the world of sideline reporting. She experienced suicidal urges, hitting rock bottom after hearing her image and body of work being ripped apart on sports radio.

Lisa Guerrero was able to bounce back from the humiliation, and has now forged her name in news reporting as a fearless journalist, often coming face-to-face with those accused of heinous crimes. She is the main attraction to the popular television program Inside Edition, and for the most part, seems to have put the embarrassments of her youth in the past.

