NFL News Round-up: Diontae Johnson signs new Steelers deal, A.J. Brown opens up over Titans trade and more - August 4 2022

We are getting ever closer to the NFL regular season. Teams are amping up their preparations as pre-season games are almost upon us.

As we gear up for the start of the regular season, headlines are plentiful around the NFL. Yesterday saw the Dallas Cowboys sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr from Minnesota on a one-year deal. Adding Barr could give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn the license to put Micah Parsons at defensive end and allow him to wreak havoc.

We then saw the NFL appeal the six-game suspension handed down to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Clearly, the league did not think that the suspension was long enough. Several reports suggest that the league is pushing for a year-long suspension.

That brings us to today's news. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Diontae Johnson to a new and improved deal. Mike Tomlin keeps one of the team's best offensive weapons in Pittsburgh for either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett to utilize.

New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has opened up about his draft day trade from the Tennessee Titans. He said that he holds no grudges towards the organization.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Diontae Johnson signs two-year, $36.71 million deal with the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers

Diontae Johnson will remain in the Steel City for the next two seasons after putting pen to paper on a new deal. The receiver's deal is worth $36.71 million and contains $27 million in guaranteed money.

Johnson is coming off his best season in the NFL. He caught 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He will be hoping for even more to come in the upcoming campaign.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo The #Steelers and WR Diontae Johnson have agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, source says. The sides worked last night and this morning to end his hold-in with a shorter deal than we’ve seen from others that allows him to be a free agent again after the 2024 season. The #Steelers and WR Diontae Johnson have agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, source says. The sides worked last night and this morning to end his hold-in with a shorter deal than we’ve seen from others that allows him to be a free agent again after the 2024 season.

This is a well-received piece of news for Pittsburgh. They continue to prepare for their first season without Ben Roethlisberger under center since the 2003 campaign.

A.J. Brown opens up over Titans trade on NFL Draft day

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

New Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has opened up about the crazy NFL draft trade that saw him shipped out of Tennessee. Brown was a guest on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live and said that he doesn't hold any grudges. Brown said:

"You know, it's a business, and I'm not upset about the trade or anything because it is a business or whatever. But to be honest, I just didn't appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it."

He continued:

"I'm man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood with Tennessee. I'm moving forward. I'm happy to be here. But (there are) a lot of things people don't know about, and they're just pointing fingers at me. But that's OK."

A.J. Brown left everyone with a lot more questions than answers. What he didn't say seemed at least as important as what he did say. It will be interesting to see if there's more to come on this subject.

Martin Frank @Mfranknfl Fan yells at AJ Brown: “best receiver in the league.” AJ yells back, “I’ll show you.” Fan says: “you don’t have to. We already know.” #Eagles Fan yells at AJ Brown: “best receiver in the league.” AJ yells back, “I’ll show you.” Fan says: “you don’t have to. We already know.” #Eagles https://t.co/g7oqnsWgWy

The Eagles are building a serious-looking offense this year and Brown joined their receiving core of DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Dallas Goedert.

Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow injury

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford did not participate in practice on Wednesday as he has elbow tendinitis. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated the following on Inside Training Camp Live:

"This elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis. It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [He] had a little of a procedure -- not a surgery, but a procedure -- more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it."

He continued:

"I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don't sense any stress about it, but it's a quarterback. It's a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Inside Training Camp: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow that’ll limit his throwing in practice. From Inside Training Camp: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow that’ll limit his throwing in practice. https://t.co/VDSOswmsDI

The Rams are understandably taking a cautious approach with their quarterback. If there is a silver lining, it's that it has happened during the preseason and that Stafford is expected to be ready for the regular season.

