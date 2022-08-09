NFL News Round up: Justin Tucker signs four-year extension, Jameis Winston leaves practice with foot injury, and more - August 7 2022

The NFL offseason is nearly over. After months of mini camps and training camps, we are edging ever closer to the first batch of preseason games and there's news to take in from all corners.

Teams are gearing up for their preseason games and going through the motions on both sides of the ball. Some players are yet to participate due to contract standoffs or injuries.

On August 6, we saw Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt request a trade away from the AFC franchise, a request that was turned down. Hunt missed eight games last year and is a clear second-choice behind Nick Chubb.

Meanwhile, L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford offered an update on his elbow injury. The Super Bowl winner stated that he felt like he could make any throw he wanted in practice, which is a good sign for Week 1.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel then had praise for their running back room as it is now brimming with talent.

That brings us to the latest news as on August 7.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has signed a new long-term deal with the franchise. Widely regarded as one of the best kickers ever, the Ravens have locked away their prized asset for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left practice early due to a foot injury. Winston is just returning from an ACL tear last year and the Saints will hope his foot injury is nothing too serious.

Here are the latest headlines making their way around the NFL today.

Justin Tucker signs new deal with the Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker is set to stay in Baltimore for the next four seasons. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the 32-year-old had signed a four-year deal worth $24 million with $17 million fully guaranteed.

NFL @NFL Ravens, kicker Justin Tucker agree to 4-year contract extension. Ravens, kicker Justin Tucker agree to 4-year contract extension. https://t.co/fVgqQteDUO

Tucker was nearlty perfect last season. He kicked 35 of his 37 field goals and had a career-high field goal percentage of 94.6%. He kicked all 32 extra points as well and was perfect on field goals of 50+ yards, nailing all six.

Jameis Winston leaves practice early over foot injury

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

Jameis Winston reportedly left the New Orleans Saints practice early after injuring his foot. Winston is on the comeback trail from his ACL injury he suffered last season and it is hoped that his latest setback won't keep him out for too long.

Saints coach Dennis Allen told Jane Slater of the NFL Network on Inside Training Camp Live that Winston tweaked his ankle. The Saints later clarified it was the 28-year-old's foot.

Allen said via nfl.com:

"He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit. We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."

Travis Etienne hits milestone in Jaguars practice

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is on the comeback trail after suffering a Lisfranc injury last year that sidelined him for the entire NFL season.

Etienne has now ticked off another goal of his as he aims to return to full speed: to get tackled. Many players are cautious when it comes to practice, but the running stated that he needed to get tackled properly.

Jamal St. Cyr @JStCyrTV Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been a consistent stand out in Training camp. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been a consistent stand out in Training camp. https://t.co/a5eMTXPbFS

Etienne spoke with The Associated Press and revealed that he has missed the contract element of football. He said:

"I need that! I haven't played in so long (that) I want to get tackled. I need to get tackled just to get my body back acclimated with that."

The running back added:

"I've just been at home, working out, chilling on the couch, stuff like that, so to come out here and get some bumps and bruises ... I miss that contact. It may sound crazy, but I miss kind of being in those car crashes."

The Jaguars will hope Etienne is firing on all cylinders at the start of the new NFL season.

