NFL News Roundup: Jason Peters to visit Cowboys, Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to Vikings and more | August 31, 2022

The new NFL season is so close we can nearly touch it. All the mini camps, training camps and preseason games are done and dusted and the real stuff will start very soon.

As is always the case at this time of year, players are getting cut, signed or are simply out on the street waiting for an opportunity from another team. With that comes ample amounts of news and luckily, we have you covered.

On August 30, we saw Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson send social media into meltdown after he liked a picture of himself in a Miami Dolphins jersey. Jackson is notably a Florida native. It certainly doesn't bode well for the Ravens at the moment.

We also saw some new details emerge over Brian Robinson's attempted robbery while in his car. The Washington running back was shot twice, but luckily, both bullets missed any arteries, bones or muscles in his leg.

That brings us to the news that emerged on August 31.

The Dallas Cowboys are in serious need of help along their offensive line. With Tyron Smith potentially missing the entire season, Dallas has reportedly met with free agent Jason Peters to fill the void.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor has found himself a new home after the NFC franchise traded him to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the latest headlines from around the NFL as of Aug. 31, 2022:

Jason Peters on Cowboys' wishlist

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

Dak Prescott's blindside needs to be repaired quickly as the new NFL season approaches. With Tyron Smith going down with a bad hamstring injury, Dallas will turn to rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle.

Given the latter's lack of experience, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking to sign veteran Jason Peters.

The 40-year-old was a Chicago Bears player last season and played 15 games. Peters is now reportedly poised to visit The Star as Dallas seeks to fortify its offensive line ahead of its season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalen Reagor traded to the Minnesota Vikings

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Former Philadelphia Eagles first-round selection Jalen Reagor has a new home in the NFC after joining the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles traded away their receiver for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection, as per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In his two years in the league, Reagor has totaled 695 receiving yards and just three touchdowns in 24 games. He is still looking to kickstart his career in the NFL and will hope to do just that while turning out for the Vikings this season.

He will link up with Kirk Cousins and a Vikings offense led by Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Chargers sign running back Sony Michel

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers' running back room just got a little bit more crowded with the addition of two-time Super Bowl winner Sony Michel. The 27-year-old was a member of the L.A. Rams last year and has now joined their counterparts.

Michel was with the Dolphins this offseason but did not survive the final cuts to make the 53-man roster and the Chargers were quick to snap him up. He joins Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley as the Chargers' running backs for the 2022 NFL season.

