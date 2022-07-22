NFL News Roundup: Kyler Murray signs huge extension, Lamar Jackson reports for training camp and more - July 21 2022

The NFL got its big dose of news today. As all 32 teams begin training camp, most headlines were thought to be centered around that, but we got something completely different today.

News filtered through that Kyler Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a new five-year, $230.5 million contract extension, making the 24-year-old one of the highest paid players in the league.

Then we got wind that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who like Murray, wants a new contract but so far has been unwilling to enter negotiations.

Jackson reported to Ravens training camp today with uncertainty over his future in Baltimore. The former league MVP will command at least what Murray pocketed, so the Ravens will have to do some salary cap juggling to get a deal done.

Then later in the day, news filtered through that the Cleveland Browns had added another quarterback to their roster in Josh Rosen. The 25-year-old has bounced around the league since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

It is certainly an odd move as Rosen became the fourth quarterback on the Browns roster.

With all that being said, here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Kyler Murray signs huge contract extension

It was really only a matter of time. A deal was always going to get done, it was just a question of when, not if. The 24-year-old will call Arizona home for the next six years after signing his new contract.

Murray is slated to make some serious coin, with the former Oklahoma star pocketing $230.5m in total. He receives $105m guaranteed which is significantly less than Watson's $230m.

The Cardinals now have their franchise quarterback tucked away for the next six seasons and will be hoping that Murray can bring a Lombardi Trophy to the desert.

Lamar Jackson reports to training camp

A collective sigh of relief can be heard in Baltimore. Had Lamar Jackson held out of training camp, alerts would have been going off everywhere. However, Jackson reported to Ravens training camp today as his contract situation continues to create headlines.

With Jackson not holding out, there is now some hope that a deal can be reached between the organization and its franchise quarterback. With Kyler Murray's new deal of $230.5m, it is expected that Jackson will ask for at least that.

With other quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jackson all due for new deals soon, some franchises will be forking out a lot of money.

Josh Rosen on another NFL roster

The 25-year-old is quickly becoming the new Ryan Fitzpatrick. During his three years in the NFL, Rosen has played for three different teams. The Cardinals, the Dolphins and the Falcons. You can now add a fourth team to the list.

The Cleveland Browns have added Rosen to a one-year deal per Adam Schefter, which takes the Browns' tally of quarterbacks on the roster to four.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cleveland is signing former first-round Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per sources. Despite spending time with five other NFL teams,



Rosen is only 25 years old and those who have been around him believe he is ready to prove he belongs.

Rosen's signing is thought to be competition for Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs as the Browns await a decision on Watson's suspension from the NFL.

