NFL News Roundup: Rams restructure Donald contract, Deshaun Watson facing 24th civil suit, and more - June 6 2022

Aaron Donald becomes highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Superstar defensive end Aaron Donald was in the midst of a tug of war this offseason. He could retire as one of the greatest defensive players ever, or continue to try and build on his legacy. Donald chose the latter.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. https://t.co/SoDRw4GHE4

It was announced that the Rams restructured his contract but did not add any new years to it. Instead, the monetary offer significantly changed. Donald is now guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 season.

The superstar now gets a serious payday for his efforts and no one can say he doesn't deserve it.

Deshaun Watson facing 24th civil suit

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing a 24th civil suit.

Katy Williams, who owns and operates a massage therapy business in Houston, filed a lawsuit against Watson in a Harris County District Court. She alleged that the 26-year-old committed sexual assault and misconduct during their sessions.

The situation is only getting worse for Watson and many are now wondering if this latest update will kickstart a move by the NFL to suspend the quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo excused from mandatory mini camp by 49ers

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have excused Jimmy Garoppolo from attending mandatory mini camp. The quarterback is currently rehabbing his shoulder away from the 49ers facility and given that he can't throw, the move makes sense.

At the time of writing, there was still no viable trade option for the quarterback as Trey Lance looks set to be given the keys to the kingdom. Some reports have suggested that Garoppolo could still find himself on the 49ers roster come Week 1, which would not be ideal for the player.

