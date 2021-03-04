NFL News: San Francisco 49ers claim CB Mark Fields II off waivers

The San Francisco 49ers have claimed former Houston Texans corner Mark Fields II off waivers. The 49ers will pick up Fields' one-year $780,000 contract. San Francisco claimed Mark Fields II one day after being waived by the Texans.

Mark Fields II is the son of former NFL linebacker Mark Fields Sr., who spent nine years in the NFL. Mark Fields Sr. played for the the Saints, Rams and Panthers.

Mark Fields II spent time with both the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings during the 2020-2021 NFL season. His time spent with the Vikings, however, was on their practice squad. Fields II saw action in just two games for the Vikings in 2020, recording one solo tackle.

He saw action with the Houston Texans as well. Mark Fields II played in two games for the Texans and recorded one solo tackle. When looking at the numbers he has produced, one would wonder why the 49ers claimed him.

Why did the San Francisco 49ers claim Mark Fields II?

Former Clemson Tiger CB Mark Fields II

Mark Fields II is only 24 years old and has not played a lot of football in the NFL, playing a total of just four games in two years. San Francisco must've seen something that no one else did while watching film on Mark Fields II, even though there isn't much film to watch on Fields II in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers most likely watched his college film. Mark Fields II played for four years at Clemson University. During that time, he appeared in 48 games.

Fields II only started six games for the Clemson Tigers. In his four-year career at Clemson University, Mark Fields II recorded 45 tackles, 13 pass deflections, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. If the 49ers did watch his college film, they might have spotted Mark Fields II's tremendous speed.

Fields II is a decent tackler but doesn't tackle with power. His speed does help him track down running backs on run plays and helps him close the gap between himself and wide receivers. If his speed is ever questioned, just watch his 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The newest member of the #49ers and Former Clemson CB Mark Fields ran a 4.37 40 yard dash in the 2019 NFL combine 👀pic.twitter.com/IdtsxhY4OQ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) March 3, 2021

Mark Fields II may be a work in progress, but he does have the skill set to improve if the 49ers plan on keeping him around. Only time will tell if the 49ers made the right decision to claim Mark Fields II off waivers.