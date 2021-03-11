NFL News: Tennessee Titans are releasing CB Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler's agent, Derek Simpson has reportedly revealed that the Tennessee Titans plan to release Malcolm Butler. Butler signed a five-year, $61 million contract in 2018.

Malcolm Butler was set to make $14.2 million in 2021. By releasing him, the Titans will save $10.2 million in cap space. Adoree' Jackson, second-round pick Kristian Fulton, Chris Jackson, Breon Borders, and Kareem Orr currently round out the Titans' group of cornerbacks.

The former Super Bowl hero is now free to sign with any NFL franchise he wants. At least two teams will welcome Malcolm Butler with open arms this offseason.

Two NFL franchises could sign Malcolm Butler

Former Tennessee Titans CB Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots. During those four seasons, Malcolm Butler won two Super Bowl championships. He clinched the victory for the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX by recording a crucial interception.

Butler has put together seven great seasons for both the Patriots and Titans. The veteran cornerback is set to enter free agency with a strong track record.

Malcolm Butler's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 406

-- Passes defensed: 83

-- Interceptions: 17

-- Touchdowns: 2

NFL free agency: The Dallas Cowboys could sign Malcolm Butler

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys need a veteran cornerback to help their group of young players. Malcolm Butler, a proven winner, can fill that role. Dallas will look to add defensive talent through free agency and through the NFL Draft, and the Cowboys could plan to bid for Butler's services.

NFL free ggency: The Jacksonville Jaguars could target Malcolm Butler

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of an extensive rebuilding process. Adding Malcolm Butler could be a huge boost at the cornerback position. As a veteran with a lot of experience, he would be a priceless addition. Butler would not fix all the issues in the Jaguars' secondary, but Jacksonville could sign him in order to upgrade a major weakness.