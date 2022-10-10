Tom Brady Falcons controversy: NFL officials offer explanation for bizarre call on Buccaneers QB as fans outrage over bias 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to winning ways, beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Week 5. The Bucs improved their record to 3-2 following this win.

It was far from smooth sailing, however.

Late in the 4th quarter, there was a questionable call by the officials that went against the Falcons, one that had a big impact on the result.

Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 @TedBuddy8 roughing the passer penalty on Falcons on Tom Brady. Wow roughing the passer penalty on Falcons on Tom Brady. Wow https://t.co/w4glpvM0Zf

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett appeared to sack Tom Brady on 3rd & 5 with 2:46 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, but the officials gave a 15-yard penalty to the Falcons, terming it as roughing the passer.

This was, indeed, a pretty strange call from the officials, and many thought they did Tom Brady a favor.

Referee Jerome Boger gave his view on the situation after the game and here's what he said:

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Referee Jerome Boger told pool reporter @gregauman that the roughing the passer penalty on #Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was for “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.” Referee Jerome Boger told pool reporter @gregauman that the roughing the passer penalty on #Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was for “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.” https://t.co/rqxyNzjd6I

If there wasn't a penalty imposed against the Falcons, they would have got the ball and the momentum to go and win the game.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was visibly frustrated, knowing his team essentially got robbed by the call in a tough game against the Buccaneers.

Greg Auman @gregauman Tom Brady, asked about the roughing the passer penalty on final drive: “I don’t throw the flags.” Tom Brady, asked about the roughing the passer penalty on final drive: “I don’t throw the flags.” https://t.co/N9jcfvCtGQ

Following the loss to the Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons are now 2-3, and it would be fair to say that they are punching well above their weight this season.

The football hasn't been pretty, but they have kept the game close every time and are now 5-0 against the spread.

br_betting @br_betting 5-0 AGAINST THE SPREAD.



The 2022 Atlanta Falcons: America's Team 🤑 5-0 AGAINST THE SPREAD.The 2022 Atlanta Falcons: America's Team 🤑 https://t.co/fGZZk5Adxl

Tom Brady, Buccaneers face Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 3-2 and will face the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

The Steelers are coming off a brutal 3-38 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

It will be a tough test for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to get going against a resolute Buccaneers defense.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, has the opportunity to gel his offense and get going in the upcoming fixtures as they'll be heavy favorites in all of them.

PFF PIT Steelers @PFF_Steelers Kenny Pickett had 327 passing yards vs the Bills in his starting debut.



It was the most by a Steelers QB in a single game since January 10, 2021. Kenny Pickett had 327 passing yards vs the Bills in his starting debut.It was the most by a Steelers QB in a single game since January 10, 2021. https://t.co/fbioOhRkcV

The Bills scored 38 points on the Steelers and Brady will also hope to replicate that kind of performance next week.

In the game against the Falcons, Tom Brady threw 35/52 passes for 351 yards for a touchdown.

