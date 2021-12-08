"I am signing with the Raiders, per source" - NFL player hilariously announces his own signing

Most NFL signings and transactions are usually initially announced by media members, such as beat writers or head honchos like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. But a free-agent linebacker took it upon himself to officially announce his own signing to an NFL team.

Linebacker Will Compton posted a simple statement on his Twitter page just after 5:00 PM on Tuesday:

Will Compton @_willcompton I am signing with the Raiders, per source I am signing with the Raiders, per source

This comes just a few hours after the following was posted on his page:

It's a nice, funny change of pace in the fast-paced NFL media that is always on top of signings and moves.

Will Compton's NFL career

Will "The Boy" Compton has been a free agent for the entire 2021 season after last playing for the Tennessee Titans for a brief stint last season. He's been busy this season with his Barstool Sports podcast "Bussin with the Boys," in which he appears with Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. Compton, a fan-favorite in the NFL since entering the league, went undrafted in 2013 and signed with Washington for a three-year, $1.48 million deal. He went from special teams ace to starting inside linebacker in 2015 after Keenan Robinson was injured. Head coach Jay Gruden stated that Compton had "cemented" a place on the roster after his performance, and the linebacker became a full-time starter.

Compton left Washington after the 2017 season after missing most of the year with a Lisfranc sprain and signed with the Tennessee Titans. A year later, he jumped over to the New Orleans Saints but was injured prior to the season and signed with the Oakland Raiders in late October after healing from the injury. In 2020, Compton returned to the Titans and bounced around the practice squad. 2021 will mark his second stint with the Raiders, as well.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-6 and have added a talented player with a history of injuries keeping him from being a major contributor. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has stated his team needs to play better and have better playmakers. If Will Compton can stay healthy, he can be "The Boy" in the NFL again.

