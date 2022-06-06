Veteran NFL players and young stars attend Von Miller's pass rush academy in Las Vegas

Von Miller hosted his sixth annual Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Buffalo Bills linebacker hosts the annual event where many of the current and former top-tier pass rushers in the league can connect and learn from one another and share secrets of their craft.

The summit is hosted by the Bills linebacker and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith. This year’s summit saw over two dozen players in attendance, including some college prospects.

Two of the Kansas City Chiefs' youngest pass-rushers participated in the event. The Chiefs’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, defensive end George Karlaftis, made an appearance at the event. Joshua Kaindoh, the team’s fourth-round draft pick in last year’s draft, was also there.

The 2022 Von Miller Pass Rush Summit was amazing. Thank you @VonMiller, @chucksmithnfl, @Coach_Diron & everyone else for a great experience. Loved linking & learning with some of the best pass rushers, coaches & trainers in the game today!

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, who was not seen during the Titans’ voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), was also at the summit, putting in some offseason work.

The summit included on-field work and instructions from Miller, free agent linebacker Justin Houston, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, and others. There were also many film sessions, including one on New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Cam Jordan, Jeffrey Simmons, George Karlaftis….there were a few others. There were some collegiate players as well. The event was staged by Miller and former Falcons pass rusher Chuck Smith, who has trained Miller and dozens of other passengers rushers and prospects for years.

The Saints All-Pro defensive end had an opportunity to break down his film in front of all the players at the summit.

Von Miller and his NFL Career

Von Miller as a memeber of the Denver Broncos

Von Miller was selected by the Denver Broncos with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. The linebacker showed his dominance early on as he was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 2011 season.

He racked up 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

The following season, he finished third in the NFL in sacks with 18.5 and second in tackles for loss with 28 in the 2012 season. He made first-team All-Pro and his second consecutive Pro Bowl that season as well. After 10 seasons with the Broncos, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in November last year.





The #Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams for a 2nd and 3rd round pick. They knew he'll be a free agent after the season and Miller said at the time that his heart will always be in Denver.

With Denver, he accumulated 110.5 sacks - the most in franchise history - and was the Super Bowl 50 MVP when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season. In that game versus the Panthers, he had two and a half sacks and two forced fumbles.

In eight regular-season games with the Rams last year, Miller had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium by a score of 23 – 20. The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker had two sacks in that Super Bowl victory.

This offseason, the 33-year-old signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills this offseason. We’ll see how the three-time All-Pro will fare in his first year with Buffalo in the 2022 season.

