NFL Players who should be on the Trade Block in 2022

We're deep into the NFL offseason. Some mandatory minicamps have already been completed and the rest are set to kick off in the next few days. Roster development is a far greater priority than roster expansion, though a few trades will still be made in the coming months. The trade market is open until mid-season, but we already know some players who are likely to move on.

Who else might hit the NFL marketplace in 2022? That's what we'll be looking at. We'll look at eight players for whom a trade makes the most sense based on roster depth, contract status, potential returns, recent relevant buzz, and logical landing destinations.

NFL Players who will be valuable assets on the trade block

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants.

This season, the New York Giants will try to discover if Daniel Jones can be their quarterback of the future. While this is the most critical challenge facing the Giants, they will also want to determine the future of running back Saquon Barkley. The 2018 NFL draft's second overall pick is in his rookie contract's fifth and final year. He was fantastic as a rookie Pro Bowler, but injuries have wrecked his career. In his second season, he barely exceeded 1,000 running yards, suffered a torn ACL in 2020, and averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in 2021.

However, Barkley looks healthier now, and New York, desperate to build a strong roster, could use him as a valuable asset to acquire better pieces on the NFL trade block.

Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals should look for new players. They're coming off a Super Bowl loss and looking to make noise in the AFC playoff race again. They should, however, seriously consider relocating star safety Jessie Bates III. The 25-year-old was handed the franchise tag this offseason, but he has no desire to play under it in the 2022 NFL season.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that if Bates concedes and agrees to play on the tag, he is unlikely to return in 2023.

Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Las Vegas Giant Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders, like the Bengals, want to make the playoffs in 2022. They gave Cincinnati everything they could in the wild-card round of 2021, and they'll be looking to go even further this NFL season. Teams with playoff aspirations don't typically trade away pass-rushing depth, but the Raiders should take note of what they can reach for disappointing 2019 first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. Las Vegas rejected a fifth-year option on the Clemson product this offseason and may lose him for nothing next offseason anyway.

Ferrell has little importance to the Raiders now that Chandler Jones has joined Maxx Crosby as the team's leading edge-rusher. He had just 1.5 sacks and only 10 QB pressures in 16 games last season. As it stands, Ferrell has an opportunity to revitalize himself in Patrick Graham's 3-4 defense, but the change of scenery may be even better for the 25-year-old. The Cleveland Browns are one of the potential teams that can provide that.

Deion Jones, LB, Atlanta Falcons.

Another rebuilding team that could attempt to offload hefty contracts this NFL season is the Atlanta Falcons. Linebacker Deion Jones would be a sensible trade asset, but there's a catch. Now that June 1 has expired, the Falcons can trade Jones and save $1.07 million in 2022 while also wiping his $12 million basic salary for 2023. But any trade will likely have to wait until after the season starts and will likely involve only minimal compensation. Additionally, the 27-year-old is expected to undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the off-season workouts.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks did not include wide receiver DK Metcalf in the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) as the Mississippi State native continues to leverage them into a new agreement. However, head coach Pete Carroll is hopeful that there will be a solution. It has been an excellent offseason for trading receivers for new contracts in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers moved Davante Adams and the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill. Both trades obtained at least first- and second-round draft picks in return.

Seattle should be able to get something similar for Metcalf, who is only 24 years old. It's out of the question that the Seahawks can get valuable pieces for him. Metcalf has 2,270 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Daron Payne with Washington.

The Washington Commanders are reloading rather than rebuilding. They successfully won the NFC East two years ago but failed to make the NFL playoffs the following year. They signed quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, hoping to return to the playoffs. Nonetheless, the Commanders may release defensive lineman Daron Payne, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Because Payne's $8.5 million salary is guaranteed, Washington would be seeking a good return rather than cap space, though it would be ideal if the team would take on most of the pay.

Marcus Peters with the Ravens.

The Ravens were without cornerback Marcus Peters in the 2021 NFL season after the secondary player tore his ACL during the preseason. The three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection is expected to play in 2022 despite not being back to 100 percent yet.

Rather than banking on Peters' recovery, the Ravens should assess what they can get for the 29-year-old in the NFL trade market. He will turn 30 next offseason and become a free agent. The corner has built a solid reputation in the league and Baltimore can easily leverage his track record into acquiring valuable capital in a trade.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Following a six-win season and the firings of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, the Chicago Bears are in rebuilding mode. Robert Quinn, a pass rusher with 18.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures last NFL season, was one of Chicago's few bright lights.

At the age of 32, Quinn has three years remaining on a five-year, $70 million contract. He's not a low-cost option for Chicago, and he might be gone by the time they're ready to compete.

It is also rumored that Quinn wants to leave Chicago.

