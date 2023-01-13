As the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, kicking off the wildcard weekend, new playoff overtime rules will ensure fairer outcomes in overtime.

If a game goes to overtime, both teams are now guaranteed to get possession of the ball, even if the team with the ball first scores a touchdown. The new rule was approved by NFL owners this offseason and will be in full effect starting Saturday.

The rule comes from the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game from a year ago when the Bills didn't get a chance to win in overtime.

The two teams scored a combined 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. They headed into overtime, tied 36-36.

Kansas City won the coin toss, and the inevitable happened. They marched down the field, and Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown, negating the Bills from stepping on the field offensively.

In the off-season, teams discussed whether or not they wanted to implement a new overtime rule to ensure both teams got a chance to win.

The last time the NFL altered the rules for the playoffs was in 2010. The league decided that a team could only win on the first drive if they scored a touchdown. If a team scores a field goal, the opposing team will have a chance to match that or win by scoring a touchdown.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card weekend schedule

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

The new playoff rules will be implemented this weekend.

Saturday marks the start of the playoffs, as Wild Card will begin. Two games will be held on Saturday, one NFC playoff game and one AFC playoff game.

The San Francisco 49ers will host their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, at home. They will kick off at 4:35 PM ET.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM to conclude the two-game slate for Saturday. Jacksonville defeated Los Angeles 38-10 earlier in the season.

Sunday will feature a triple-header of action. The Buffalo Bills will host their division opponents, the Miami Dolphins, at 1:05 PM ET. In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants at 4:40 PM ET. The night will conclude with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM. On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys.

