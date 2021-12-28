NFL Playoff Picture: Miami move in as Patriots continue to drop

The NFL playoff picture for the AFC saw some huge performances this last week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dismantled Pittsburgh, Josh Allen and the Bills did a number on the Patriots, and Joe Burrow had a career day as he hung 41 points on the Ravens.

All of the results make for interesting viewing when looking at the current playoff picture after several teams made moves.

AFC playoff picture: How do the teams rank?

# 1- Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

This week: 36-10 W v Steelers

Top performer: Byron Pringle (6 rec, 75 yards, 2 TDs)

Next Week: Sunday @ Bengals (1 pm ET, CBS)

The Chiefs are hitting their straps at the perfect time. A blowout win over the Steelers signaled to the rest of the AFC that Patrick Mahomes is back to his best.

The Chiefs now have a good running game with Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore. Clearly, this team will be hard to stop in the playoffs.

#2- Tennessee Titans (10-5)

This week: 20-17 W v 49ers

Top performer: A.J. Brown (11 rec, 145 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Dolphins, (1 pm ET, CBS)

It was a game of two halves against the 49ers. Ryan Tannehill & Co were poor in the first half as they were held scoreless.

Josh Norris @JoshNorris Going back through AJ Brown's performance (11-145-1 TD) vs 49ers



Crazy stretch of rec after not catching a pass until 7:30 left in 2Q



Five(!!) straight 3rd down conversions



3rd & 3

3rd & 7

3rd & 10

3rd & 23

3rd & 10



Chain Mover



Capped by this 18-yard needle from Tannehill Going back through AJ Brown's performance (11-145-1 TD) vs 49ersCrazy stretch of rec after not catching a pass until 7:30 left in 2QFive(!!) straight 3rd down conversions3rd & 33rd & 73rd & 103rd & 233rd & 10Chain MoverCapped by this 18-yard needle from Tannehill https://t.co/NxMhvG4VH3

However, an improved second half came on the back of AJ Brown, who tore the 49ers defense apart to protect the Titans' number two seed in the AFC. It remains to be seen whether Derrick Henry will return or not, but he will Tennessee make a deep playoff push.

#3- Cinncinati Bengals (9-6)

This week: 41-21 W v Ravens

Top performer: Joe Burrow (525 pass yards, 4 TDs)

Next week: Sunday v Chiefs (1 pm ET, CBS)

The Bengals tore a poor Ravens team to pieces with their passing game. While Baltimore were decimated by injuries, it was still an incredible performance from the Bengals.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter WHAT A GAME BY JOE BURROW 😤



The fourth most passing yards in a game in NFL history. WHAT A GAME BY JOE BURROW 😤 The fourth most passing yards in a game in NFL history. https://t.co/3RgCcoPXXr

Joe Burrow made history with 525 passing yards as he torched the Ravens secondary. Tee Higgins (12 rec, 194 yards, 2 TDs) and Ja'Marr Chase (7 rec, 125 yards) had huge days thanks to Burrow.

#4- Buffalo Bills (9-6)

This week: 33-21 W v Patriots

Top performer: Josh Allen (314 pass yards, 3 TDs)

Next week: Sunday v Falcons (1 pm ET, FOX)

Josh Allen and the Bills got revenge for their loss to the Patriots a couple of weeks ago with a commanding performance. Isaiah McKenzie had a huge day with 11 receptions, 125 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Mac Jones has officially hit a rookie wall. After back-to-back losses, the Patriots are suddenly dropping down the seedings with each passing week.

#5- Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

This week: 22-16 W v Cardinals

Top performer: Jonathan Taylor (27 carries, 108 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Raiders (1 pm ET, FOX)

Perhaps the most underrated team in the entire NFL, the Colts just keep winning. Their last two victories over the Patriots and the Cardinals suggest they will become a problem come playoff time.

With Jonathan Taylor running wild in the backfield, the Colts are proving to be a tough nut to crack along with their stout defense. They now have a good chance to make a deep playoff run.

#6- New England Patriots (9-6)

This week: 33-21 L v Bills

Top performer: Damien Harris ( 18 carries, 103 yards, 3 TDs)

Next week: Sunday v Jaguars (1 pm ET, CBS)

The Patriots are officially in a slump. Consecutive defeats to the Colts and Bills have shown that New England can also be vulnerable. After seemingly being invincible just a couple of weeks ago, a few weaknesses are starting to show.

Mac Jones is having the worst two-game stretch of his young career as he missed throws and looked out of sorts. A huge game against the Jaguars lies up next with a chance to steady the ship.

#7 - Miami Dolphins (8-7)

This week: 20-3 W v Saints

Top performer: Jaylen Waddle (10 rec, 92 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Titans (1 pm ET, CBS)

Tua Tagovailoa has helped the Dolphins into the playoffs as the number seven seed after seven consecutive wins. The defense played its part against a rookie quarterback in Ian Book in the dominant win.

Starting the year 1-6, Miami have won out so far. Surprisingly, they also have a wildcard spot. Two tough games against the Titans and the Patriots to finish will make or break the Dolphins and their playoff push. So far, they have witnessed a remarkable turnaround.

Current AFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Kansas City (bye)

No. 7 Miami @ No. 2 Tennessee

No. 6 New England @ No. 3 Cinncinatti

No. 5 Indianapolis @ No. 4 Buffalo

