NFL Playoff Picture: Packers clinch the one seed, Eagles secure berth

The NFL playoff picture saw the number two, three and four seeds swapped around in what was a superb week of football. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just scraped past the Jets and Dak Prescott and the Cowboys fell to the Cardinals while Philadelphia Eagles clinched their playoff spot.

The L.A. Rams, after their win, catapulted into the number two seed, while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers secured the number one seed as the road to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field for the NFC.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where do the teams rank?

#1 - Green Bay Packers (13-3)

This week: 37-10 W v Vikings

Top performer: Davante Adams (11 rec, 136 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Lions (1 pm ET, FOX)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continued to roll as they clinched the number one seed with an all-important bye in the first week of the playoffs. Davante Adams was again unstoppable as he and Rodgers connected at will.

With the number one seed secured, it is highly likely Rodgers will be rested against the Lions, paving the way for Jordan Love to make another start. The Packers are now the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

This week: 20-19 W v Ravens

Top performer- Cooper Kupp (6 rec, 95 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v 49ers (4:25 pm pm ET, FOX)

The Rams secured a vital win over the Ravens despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions. As they occupy the number two seed, the Rams know their next opponent for the first round of the playoffs, should be a little easier.

If they are to make the deep playoff run that many expect, Stafford is going to have to take better care of the football.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

This week: 28-24 W v Jets

Top performer: Rob Gronkowski (7 rec, 115 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Panthers (4:25 pm ET, FOX)

The Buccaneers game was largely overshadowed by Antonio Brown's odd antics in the third quarter, but Brady led a superb game-winning drive to secure a crucial win.

Still the number three seed, Tampa remains in a good position to defend their Super Bowl crown from last year, but will have to do it without Brown, who appears to no longer be a Buccanneer.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (11-)5

This week: 25-22 L v Cardinals

Top performer: Dak Prescott (226 passing yards, 3 TD's)

Next week: Saturday @ Eagles, (8:15pm ET, ABC, ESPN)

It was a game the Cowboys needed to win and they fell short. Slipping down to the fourth seed, it is probable that the Cowboys will face either Arizona or their division rivals the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

Losing Michael Gallup to an ACL injury certainly hurts their receiving room, but if there is one position Dallas is deep in, it 's at wideout. A huge clash awaits on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

#5 - Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

This week: 25-22 W v Cowboys

Top performer: Christian Kirk (6 rec, 79 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Seahawks (4:25 pm ET, FOX)

A week after being in crisis mode, the Cardinals got back into their groove against the Cowboys. A strong running game aided by a good receiving performance, secured the win for them.

Kyler Murray looked like his old self as the Cardinals picked up a hard-fought win. However, they still sit in the fifth spot, so a return to AT&T Stadium to face the Cowboys again in the playoffs may be on the cards.

#6 - San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

This week: 23-7 W v Texans

Top performer: Eli Mitchell (21 carries, 119 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Rams (4:25 pm ET, FOX)

The 49ers had Trey Lance under center after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a thumb injury and the rookie first-rounder did what he needed to do.

Aided by Eli Mitchell and the run game, the 49ers are hitting their stride at the right time of the year. They now look like. a dangerous prospect to come up against for any team in the post-season.

#7 - Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

This week: 20-16 W v WFT

Top performer: Dallas Goedert (6 rec, 71 yards,)

Next week: Saturday v Cowboys (8:15pm pm ET, ABC, ESPN)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles clinched their playoff berth with a win over their division rivals on Sunday, in a superb effort from Jalen Hurts and co.

The result looked dicey in the first half before a stronger second half showing was enough to get the win. A colossal clash with the Dallas Cowboys awaits them, as they will finish the regular season with a bang. There is also still a chance they could meet Dallas in the first round of the playoffs as well.

Current NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Green Bay (bye)

No. 7 Philadelphia @ No. 2 Los Angeles

No. 6 San Francisco @ No. 3 Tampa Bay

No. 5 Arizona @ No. 4 Dallas

