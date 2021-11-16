NFL Playoff Picture Week 11

Week 11 of the season has produced some surprising results and the NFL Playoff picture has seen some teams move around just a little bit.

The Ravens lost to Miami, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to Washington, Arizona got blown out by the Panthers, Dallas bounced back with authority against Atlanta, and the San Francisco 49ers laid the beat down on the Rams.

With Week 11 now on the books, how would the NFL Playoffs look if the post-season started today?

AFC Playoff Picture

#1 seed

The Tennessee Titans retain their spot as the number one seed in the AFC. Their 8-2 record is by far the best in the entire conference, and they are coming off a narrow win over the Saints. The Titans are emerging as one of the best teams in the NFL and are quietly going about their business.

#2 and #3 seeds

The Buffalo Bills move up to the number two seed after their win on Sunday. Josh Allen put up 45 points on a poor Jets side. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens moved down one spot after their loss to Miami as it was a bad week for favorites in the NFL.

Wildcard games

The wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs would see some tantalizing match-ups, with the Kansas City Chiefs moving into playoff contention as the fourth seed after their win over the Raiders. The Chargers drop down to the seventh seed and could face a tough away trip.

7 Chargers (5-4) @ 2 Bills (6-2)

6 Patriots (6-4) @ 3 Ravens (6-3)

5 Steelers (5-3-1) 4 @ Chiefs (6-4)

NFC Playoff Picture

#1 seed

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are the new number one seed in the NFL Playoffs for the NFC after their impressive shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers dislodged the Arizona Cardinals (minus Kyler Murray) after their blowout loss to the Panthers.

#2 and #3 seeds

The Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys are the number two and three seeds in the NFC. The Cowboys roared back with a 43-3 win over the Falcons to move up one spot from fourth last week. Without Kyler Murray, the Cardinals relinquished the number one seed for the Packers after occupying the top spot all season.

Wildcard games

There was a bit of movement around the NFC Playoff seedings after Week 10, which could produce some highly entertaining games in the first week of the post-season. The Carolina Panthers replaced their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, after their horror showing in Dallas.

7 Panthers (5-5) @ 2 Cardinals (8-2)

6 Saints (5-4) @ 3 Cowboys (7-2)

5 Rams (7-3) @ 4 Buccaneers (6-3)

There were some huge upsets in Week 10 of the season, and if the NFL playoffs started today, a couple of teams that were expected to make it to the post-season would miss out.

In the AFC, Cleveland and Las Vegas would be left behind. The San Francisco 49ers would also miss the post-season despite their huge win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.

