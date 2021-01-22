NFL Playoffs Conference Championship: Buccaneers at Packers TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

It’s hard to believe, but this is the first time in his career that QB Aaron Rodgers has been at home in an NFC Championship game. If the Green Bay Packers want to advance to the Super Bowl in front of their fans at Lambeau Field, they’ll have to go through QB Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay have not appeared in the Super Bowl since the 2002 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the odds stacked against them last weekend against the New Orleans Saints, having lost to them twice in the regular season. However, Tampa Bay made the necessary adjustments, especially on defense, as they intercepted Saints QB Drew Brees three times in the game. With New Orleans driving down the field to stay in the game, Bucs DB Mike Edwards picked off the tipped pass to essentially seal the game.

The Green Bay Packers also had to make a few big plays in order to cement their win against the Los Angeles Rams. WR Allen Lazard dropped a pass earlier in the game that could have given the Packers some additional breathing room, but made up for the mistake in the fourth quarter. He caught a 58 yard touchdown pass that would put Green Bay up two touchdowns, and punch their ticket to the NFC championship game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers TV Schedule

What Time is The Buccaneers at Packers on Sunday?

3:05 p.m EST on Sunday, January 24th.

What Channel Is The Buccaneers at Packers game on Sunday?

FOX

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers Coverage Map

NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

FOX Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers Prediction

As the forecast will be on everyone’s mind, let’s address the weather report here—right now, the high temperature is 28 degrees Farenheit, with a 50% chance of snow. That blustery cold weather will always tip the scales in favor of the home team, and Green Bay should be able to capitalize against the Florida-based team making the trip north. Cold weather usually doesn’t lend itself to prolific passing days, so that should limit the effect the Tampa Bay WR’s have on this game. Look for the matchup to come down to who runs the ball better. Although the Bucs ranked first in the league in yards per carry and yards per game allowed on the ground, expect the Packers to come up with some variations to their rushing attack which will allow them to control time of possession.

Prediction: Packers 30, Bucs 23