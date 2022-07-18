"Aaron Rodgers should be in jail" - NFL podcast host called out Packers QB for his stance on COVID

Last year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on COVID-19 and how it had a lot of detractors. However, one NFL podcast host called out the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller for his stance. Dan Katz of Barstool Sports took to social media to share his thoughts on the quarterback’s view. He claimed that Rodgers should be incarcerated for his COVID-19 stance:

"Aaron Rodgers should be in jail."

- "Aaron Rodgers should be in jail." @BarstoolBigCat , an unbiased fan who really cares about safety "Aaron Rodgers should be in jail."- @BarstoolBigCat, an unbiased fan who really cares about safety https://t.co/LM65ppH1yt

Rodgers stated in a press conference in August last year that he was vaccinated. However, he missed Green Bay’s Week-Nine matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs due to contracting the virus.

The four-time NFL MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show in November 2021 that he didn’t lie about being vaccinated:

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

"First of all, I didn't lie in the initial press conference.”

He concluded his statement by asserting that there was a witch hunt across the NFL about which players were vaccinated:

“During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it and what it meant if they said it's a personal decision (and) they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information and what not."

He continued:

"And at the time, my plan was to say that I've been immunized. It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie - it was the truth."

He said he was hypersensitive to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, which prevented him from getting Moderna and Pfizer shots.

Rodgers and his treatment for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

While on McAfee’s show, Rodgers commented that health isn’t a one-size-fits-all concept:

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body: not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody."

In that same interview with McAfee, the four-time All-Pro also stated that he had gotten monoclonal antibodies. He had also taken a drug called Ivermectin, thanking his friend and podcast host Joe Rogan for the advice.

Ivermectin is a drug commonly used to deworm animals. It's become a popular but theoretical medication to deal with COVID-19 among people who are against vaccinations.

