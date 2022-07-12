"Striking how different the tone is" - NFL podcaster calls out media for irregularities in reporting between Deshaun Watson and Robert Kraft sexual misconduct cases

NFL podcaster Garrett Bush is speaking out against the media. He is taking it to task regarding how differently the Deshaun Watson civil lawsuits were covered versus the 2020 Robert Kraft sexual misconduct cases.

Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, allegedly paid for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa in Jupiter, Florida, back in 2019, per nbcnews.com. Florida prosecutors then dropped charges of soliciting prostitution against the Patriots owner.

Now, let’s look at the Deshaun Watson civil suits that were leveled at him for sexual misconduct. Twenty of the 24 cases have been settled, leaving four to be dealt with.

Bush took to Twitter with clips from The Rich Eisen Show that showed the difference when the show was talking about Mr. Kraft compared to the 26-year-old's case.

He wrote:

"Notice the difference in the way that the media reports the news in regards to Robert Kraft and Deshaun Watson. Its striking how different the tone is. Remember Kraft plead guilty to solicitation. Watson wasn't charged by 2 grand juries #Browns #DeshaunWatson 🤔🤔🤔"

There are big differences with how each situation was reported on. One was as serious as it could possibly get, while the other was met with laughter and joking. Make of that what you will.

When will we learn about Deshaun Watson's punishment?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

We are still waiting on Judge Sue L. Robinson to clarify her findings. Robinson is the NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer on the case. She is expected to hand down her thoughts on how long the potential suspension for the 26-year-old will be.

It is thought that this decision will be made before training camp, so we can surely expect a decision in the next couple of weeks. Just how long it will be is anyone's guess. Some want the Browns quarterback to miss the entire season. Others have stated a ban of between four and eight games is sufficient.

The impending suspension also has ramifications for the Browns' Super Bowl hopes as well. The Browns have built a roster that is intended for a long playoff run. If the former Texans star is missing for the entire year, it will throw their hunt for a Lombardi Trophy into chaos.

After waiting so long to find out what the situation will be for this upcoming NFL season, it now appears that we are just weeks away from finding out.

