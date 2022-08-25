NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 25 August 2022

Week three of the NFL preseason is here as we move closer to the start of the regular campaign. Today gives us two matchups where we might not see many starters take the field in the final week of the preseason. First, the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two met in Week 9 of the 2021 season, where the Chiefs defeated the Packers by a score of 13-7. Just like in that fixture, Green Bay will start quarterback Jordan Love in this preseason game.

For the Packers, their roster seems set as the cuts loom. But we could see some of their wide receivers get some work in. Some of those include rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is uncertain on how many of his starters he will play in the game. Like the Packers, their roster looks set for the regular season. Again like Green Bay, their receiving core will look different.

We might see a lot of rookie receiver Skyy Moore, who has just three receptions for 23 yards receiving in the preseason. A safe bet is to assume that quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't play a lot in this game.

In the second game on the slate, the Houston Texans host the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wanted his starters to get some playing time in this preseason game. However, they won't play beyond halftime. Here's what he said:

"I want them to get out there. I plan on playing those guys, but I haven't exactly decided how much. I know they won't go past the first half. It'd be the first half at the most."

Texans head coach Lovie Smith said he’ll be playing some starters in this game:

“As far as playing time for them, we’re going to play the guys a lot more this week. This is the game we’ve kind of been shooting for to play the guys. I’m not going to say exactly how long right now, but a lot more.”

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: Packers TV Network (Green Bay) | KSHB-TV (Kansas City), NFL Network, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: Amazon Prime Video, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Mobile device: NFL+

