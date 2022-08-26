NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 26 August 2022

On today’s NFL preseason slate, we have four matchups as each team is set to play their final game before the start of the regular season. The Carolina Panthers will host the Buffalo Bills, who will rest their starters. Carolina will start quarterback Baker Mayfield under center, as he’s been named the starter for the regular season. However, we won’t see him or any of the first-team players on the field much here.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys square off as both teams face questions that need to be resolved offensively. For Seattle, Geno Smith will start under center. He’s started all of the Seahawks' preseason games. Smith is in a quarterback competition with Drew Lock to start Week 1 of the regular season.

Dallas will be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith for a couple of months with a knee injury. It is uncertain who will start this preseason game at left tackle for Dallas.

We won’t see many starters for the Los Angeles Chargers as they play the New Orleans Saints. It is also highly unlikely that fans will see Jameis Winston start or play for the Saints in this matchup. He will be team’s starter entering the regular-season.

Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_ Jameis Winston has looked the best he's looked the past two days of training camp. Throws have been decisive and accurate. A positive sign for the Saints as the season opener approaches. Jameis Winston has looked the best he's looked the past two days of training camp. Throws have been decisive and accurate. A positive sign for the Saints as the season opener approaches.

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders will see Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels face his former team. McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator for 13 seasons. Both of these held joint practices in Las Vegas, so we might not see either team’s starters play more than a few snaps.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: WIVB, WROC (Buffalo) | Panthers TV Network (Carolina), 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel and Time: KING-TV (Seattle) | KTVT-TV (Dallas), NFL Network, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: KCAL-TV (Los Angeles) | WVUE-TV (New Orleans), 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: Patriots TV Network (New England) | KVVU-TV (Las Vegas), 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Mobile device: NFL+

