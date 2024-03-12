NFL Pro Day notes from Western Michigan & South Carolina: Latest on Spencer Rattler and edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland 

There was a huge crowd on hand in Columbia, South Carolina to watch the Gamecocks workout on Tuesday morning. The day prior, several teams sent scouts and coaches to Western Michigan as the Broncos' sole prospect displayed his skills. Here’s the latest.

2024 NFL Pro Day: Western Michigan

Coming off a terrific performance at the Combine, edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland participated only in position drills and looked terrific. He was smooth, fluid and easily moved about the field. In addition to his 40 time of 4.75 seconds, Kneeland timed an official 4.18 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.02 seconds in the three cone. Those marks were not only the best of the defensive line/edge rusher group, but they were faster than any linebacker timed.

Kneeland, who has already set up 10 official top 30 visits (good amount for someone who took part in both the Senior Bowl and Combine), met with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at pro day. Kneeland is projected to land somewhere in the third round.

2024 NFL Pro Day: South Carolina

The big news out of USC's pro day was the performance of quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rattler was spot on with his passes, not missing a single throw, though there were two drops. His passes were crisp, showed excellent speed and were right on the money. Rattler was one of the few quarterbacks at the Combine who did all the testing and he sat on his marks from Indianapolis.

The Las Vegas Raiders had their passing coordinator on hand for the workout, the Atlanta Falcons had a large contingent present the day after signing Krik Cousins to a massive free agent deal, and the New York Giants also had decision makers on hand. Ironically the Denver Broncos just had scouts in attendance.

Where will Rattler end up in the draft?

The belief is Rattler is making a day two push and it’s unlikely he gets out of the third round.

Cornerback Marcellas Dial completed 16 reps on the bench and also ran the short shuttle and three cones (still awaiting official times). The New York Giants put Dial through a workout after pro day was completed.