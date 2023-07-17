NFL QB rankings: Why $230,000,000 worth Deshaun Watson finds himself outside top 10

Deshaun Watson was once one of the very best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, earning a consensus top-five ranking in the position. The issue is that this was a long time ago at this point.

He was last an elite player during the 2020 season, when he led the entire NFL with 4,823 passing yards. Watson also previously helped the Houston Texans make it to the playoffs and advance to the second round.

After sitting out the entire 2021 season and being suspended for more than half of the 2022 campaign, Deshaun Watson finds his perceived value decreasing. This is demonstrated by his recent exclusion when ESPN ranked their top ten quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their rankings were generated by taking a survey of "league executives, coaches, scouts and players," according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. While the survey didn't include Deshaun Watson in the top ten, he was listed as one of the honorable mentions.

Here's what an anonymous NFL quarterback coach had to say about Watson (via ESPN):

"Keeping him out of the top 10 feels wrong. He's too good. But putting him in the top 10 also feels wrong based on the play last year and the lack of play the last two seasons."

Another anonymous NFL offensive coach chimed in:

"I saw improvement over those last two games, and I think he'll be fine in that system. He's still, to me, when he's right, a top-five passer. He needs time on task."

The 2023 NFL season will be an extremely important one for Watson. Unlike last year, he's expected to be the starter from day one and help lead the Cleveland Browns back to the NFL playoffs.

The franchise has high hopes for him, as demonstrated by his record-breaking $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. If he lives up to their expectations, he will likely find himself much higher in the rankings next year.

Who made the NFL top 10 QB rankings ahead of Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson

Here are the top ten quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season, according to a survey around the league conducted by ESPN:

Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen Aaron Rodgers Justin Herbert Jalen Hurts Lamar Jackson Trevor Lawrence Dak Prescott Matthew Stafford

Along with Deshaun Watson, other honorable mentions include Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Derek Carr, and Tua Tagovailoa. ESPN also mentioned that Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Justin Fields were the only other quarterbacks to receive votes.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault