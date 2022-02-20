"She deserves to be dragged for her tweets" - NFL fans react as a photographer who fell during Rams parade exposed as racist

The reaction to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ignoring a photographer who had fallen off a stage during the their victory parade was swift and to the point.

Most fans on social media called out Stafford for the careless way he handled the whole situation. He just walked away after the woman fell, without bothering to help her.

Many Rams fans pointed out that Stafford may have just been too drunk to recognize what had happened

But a new development has occurred. It appears that the young woman in question, Kelly Smiley, is a racist.

Carita Parks tweeted out this information about Smiley.

Carita Parks @CaritaCParks Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake “I’m out”-Matt Stafford “I’m out”-Matt Stafford https://t.co/tvQJ4WRRhx Kelly Smiley absolutely deserves to be dragged for her racist tweets. But we still learned a lot about Matthew Stafford when he turned his back on someone falling off a stage. It could have been anybody and I’m pretty sure his reaction would have remained indifferent. twitter.com/pardonmytake/s… Kelly Smiley absolutely deserves to be dragged for her racist tweets. But we still learned a lot about Matthew Stafford when he turned his back on someone falling off a stage. It could have been anybody and I’m pretty sure his reaction would have remained indifferent. twitter.com/pardonmytake/s…

While this shines a new light on the situation, it still doesn't change the fact that Stafford turned his back on Smiley when she fell.

However, all the sympathy she has garnered over the past few days is now basically gone once Rams fans and other NFL fans discovered her little secret.

Barry @BarrysOnHere So apparently Matt Stafford did the right thing walking away when Kelly Smiley fell. 🤷 Still time to cancel that check... So apparently Matt Stafford did the right thing walking away when Kelly Smiley fell. 🤷 Still time to cancel that check... https://t.co/V8vNhkWQsy

The question now is what should Stafford and the organization do about this?

Should the Rams and Matthew Stafford not support Kelly Smiley?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

It's easy to sit back now and say that the Rams and Stafford should just pull the plug on Smiley, and many fans feel like that should happen.

Even though the tweets are almost 10 years old, a lot of people aren't willing to forgive and forget. Twitter user Wyrant, for example, who mocks Smiley's reaction after finding out her tweets were discovered.

wyant @bIadeerunner Kelly Smiley waking up after breaking her back and seeing her racist tweets from 2013 surfacing Kelly Smiley waking up after breaking her back and seeing her racist tweets from 2013 surfacing https://t.co/mkl0jmQ7AU

James H agrees. He says he doesn't care how old these tweets are. She should still be called out for them.

James H @jameshanemann Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams’ QB Matthew and Kelly Stafford announced they will be covering the medical expenses for Kelly Smiley, who fell off a stage during Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and fractured her spine: “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley ... and we are sorry for what happened.” Rams’ QB Matthew and Kelly Stafford announced they will be covering the medical expenses for Kelly Smiley, who fell off a stage during Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and fractured her spine: “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley ... and we are sorry for what happened.” Kelly Smiley ate at the racist buffet. I don't care how long ago these tweets were. You don't simply "grow out of" being a horrific human being. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Kelly Smiley ate at the racist buffet. I don't care how long ago these tweets were. You don't simply "grow out of" being a horrific human being. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Some people, on the other hand like Ronnie, think that people should let this situation go and forgive her.

Ronnie - RIP Les @RonnieKRadio I read Kelly Smiley’s racist Asian tweets



1. Matthew Stafford ain’t right to walk away from that



2. The tweets are awful and I don’t like her, but cancel culture is just not healthy



All can be true at the same time. Cancel canceling and help each other grow. Lean on positivity I read Kelly Smiley’s racist Asian tweets1. Matthew Stafford ain’t right to walk away from that2. The tweets are awful and I don’t like her, but cancel culture is just not healthyAll can be true at the same time. Cancel canceling and help each other grow. Lean on positivity

Brandon also thinks it's wild that Smiley is being dragged for some old tweets, despite the fact that she has a broken spine.

Brandon Steinhauer @Steinhauer_77 Absolutely wild Kelly smiley fractured her spine and caused a controversy for Stafford is now being lit up on twitter for old tweets. No one is safe on this app Absolutely wild Kelly smiley fractured her spine and caused a controversy for Stafford is now being lit up on twitter for old tweets. No one is safe on this app

Others, however, feel no sympathy for her and think she's getting what she deserves.

Align Mint simply posted a tweet stating that if Smiley doesn't want to be labeled a racist, she shouldn't be a racist.

Align Mint @align_orozco



And why should racists feel safe? @Steinhauer_77 Just don't be a racist.And why should racists feel safe? @Steinhauer_77 Just don't be a racist. And why should racists feel safe?

Other fans agree with the sentiment.

Dan Foreman @eddiefnvedder If you really don’t want someone finding your racist tweets, it’s pretty simple don’t be a racist. Kelly Smiley I have no sympathy for you. If you really don’t want someone finding your racist tweets, it’s pretty simple don’t be a racist. Kelly Smiley I have no sympathy for you.

Some fans, like Jai, think that fans around the country owe Matthew Stafford an apology after he was dragged by social media after the incident.

Jai @TruthfulJai Stafford was wasted out of his mind and had been up for days Kelly Smiley made LOTS of offensive tweets about Black, Asian, and Mexican people. She then went on to use several homophobic slurs. She came after everybody and y’all got that racist homophobe paid by being extraStafford was wasted out of his mind and had been up for days Kelly Smiley made LOTS of offensive tweets about Black, Asian, and Mexican people. She then went on to use several homophobic slurs. She came after everybody and y’all got that racist homophobe paid by being extra 😒 Stafford was wasted out of his mind and had been up for days

William Spencer similarly feels that Stafford deserves some type of apology.

William Spencer III @Hype_Phinest



bleacherreport.com/articles/10027… A lot of y'all owe Matthew Stafford an apology the way y'all jumped on his neck. I'd like to see some apology tweets myself but I'm petty and I know y'all not about that "I'm sorry" life. A lot of y'all owe Matthew Stafford an apology the way y'all jumped on his neck. I'd like to see some apology tweets myself but I'm petty and I know y'all not about that "I'm sorry" life. bleacherreport.com/articles/10027…

As has been reported in several of the tweets, Smiley deleted her Twitter account after her racist tweets were found.

