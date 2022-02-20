"She deserves to be dragged for her tweets" - NFL fans react as a photographer who fell during Rams parade exposed as racist

The reaction to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ignoring a photographer who had fallen off a stage during the their victory parade was swift and to the point.
Most fans on social media called out Stafford for the careless way he handled the whole situation. He just walked away after the woman fell, without bothering to help her.
Many Rams fans pointed out that Stafford may have just been too drunk to recognize what had happened
But a new development has occurred. It appears that the young woman in question, Kelly Smiley, is a racist.
Carita Parks tweeted out this information about Smiley.
While this shines a new light on the situation, it still doesn't change the fact that Stafford turned his back on Smiley when she fell.
However, all the sympathy she has garnered over the past few days is now basically gone once Rams fans and other NFL fans discovered her little secret.
The question now is what should Stafford and the organization do about this?
Should the Rams and Matthew Stafford not support Kelly Smiley?
It's easy to sit back now and say that the Rams and Stafford should just pull the plug on Smiley, and many fans feel like that should happen.
Even though the tweets are almost 10 years old, a lot of people aren't willing to forgive and forget. Twitter user Wyrant, for example, who mocks Smiley's reaction after finding out her tweets were discovered.
James H agrees. He says he doesn't care how old these tweets are. She should still be called out for them.
Some people, on the other hand like Ronnie, think that people should let this situation go and forgive her.
Brandon also thinks it's wild that Smiley is being dragged for some old tweets, despite the fact that she has a broken spine.
Others, however, feel no sympathy for her and think she's getting what she deserves.
Align Mint simply posted a tweet stating that if Smiley doesn't want to be labeled a racist, she shouldn't be a racist.
Other fans agree with the sentiment.
Some fans, like Jai, think that fans around the country owe Matthew Stafford an apology after he was dragged by social media after the incident.
William Spencer similarly feels that Stafford deserves some type of apology.
As has been reported in several of the tweets, Smiley deleted her Twitter account after her racist tweets were found.