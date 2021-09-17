NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 2 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season will commence on Thursday, September 16th. If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, here's the complete guide for that:
Can you stream NFL Week 2 games for free on Reddit?
Not anymore, as Reddit banned the nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA streams' subreddits.
The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL.
Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:
“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”
How to watch Week 2 games for free in the USA?
NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.
Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.
Here's the TV schedule for Week 2 games.
NOTE: Games in bold are nationally televised and can be seen for free.
NFL Network
Thursday, September 16
- New York Giants @ Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM
CBS
Sunday, September 19:
- New England Patriots @ New York Jets, 1 PM
- Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 PM
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 PM
- Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM
- Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM
FOX
Sunday, September 19:
- Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, 1 PM
- San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 PM
- Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 PM
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears, 1 PM
- Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns, 1 PM
- New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers, 1 PM
- Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM
- Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM
NBC
Sunday, September 19
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 PM
ESPN
Monday, September 20
- Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers, 8:20 PM