Another day brought another NFL referee controversy as Calvin Ridley's catch against the Ravens for the Jaguars was ruled an incomplete pass on Sunday Night Football. Jacksonville only had seven points at the time and a touchdown would have allowed them to cut the arrears down to one score if they had scored a two-point conversion. Instead, they could not convert on subsequent downs and the final score was 23-7 to the Ravens.

The ball was delivered perfectly and it looked as if Calvin Ridley got the ball in control at the second attempt. His knees were down and no part part of his body looked to be outside the boundaries at that point. NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay was also vehement that it should have been a touchdown. But with the ruling on the field labeled incomplete, replay officials did not find any clear and obvious error to the change it.

Fans left frustrated at NFL referees for not awarding Calvin Ridley a touchdown

Fans called out the NFL referees, for what seemed like the umpteenth time this season, for their controversial call on Calvin Ridley's attempted catch. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their anger at the officials. Here are some sample responses on the social media platform.

Ravens become first team from the AFC to book their playoff slot after victory against Jaguars

Even though Calvin Ridley can feel hard done by and fans will blame the NFL referees, much of the damage Jacksonville did to themselves was self-inflicted. They missed two field goals in the first half and Trevor Lawrence fumbled twice during the game giving up possession to the opposition.

But credit must also go the Ravens and how well they executed their game plan. With the win against the Jaguars, Baltimore are now through to the postseason. They become the first team to do so in the AFC, despite being in the toughest division this year. They join the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as teams from the NFC who have booked their playoff tickets.

The Ravens will be looking to keep Lamar Jackson healthy as he has played amazing football throughout their run to the postseason and their last two seasons were derailed due to his injury. That they have reached here despite losing key players like Mark Andrews in Week 11 and Keaton Mitchell during this game is a testament also to the work John Harbaugh is doing in Maryland.