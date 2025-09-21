"NFL refs are pathetic," "Clear push off,": NFL fans slam referees for missing "blatant" OPI penalty on Davante Adams during Rams-Eagles showdown

Towards the end of the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams-Philadelphia Eagles game, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams helped give the Rams a 10-7 lead with 1:20 left in the quarter.Quarterback Matthew Stafford found Adams in the back corner of the end zone for a 44-yard passing touchdown in which Adams beat Eagles' safety, Reed Blankenship. However, an apparent pass interference call was not called on the play.Fans noticed that Adams seemed to push off Blakenship as he created space in the end zone, that allowed for him to haul in the pass.Here's how fans reacted to the play, thinking there should have been a penalty called on Adams:&quot;NFL refs are pathetic,&quot; a fan said about a potentiall missed call pass interference call.&quot;Fox has no problem slowing down everything on the tush to see a false start but that push is just ignored,&quot; a fan replied.&quot;How do they not call that offensive pass interference? It was a clear push off,&quot; another fan thought.More fans noticed how there was clear offensive pass interference commited by Davante Adams on the play that wasn't called. Some fans even thought it was unfair for the replay crew to show multiple replays of the Eagles' Tush Push play but didn't show multiple replays/angles of Adams' touchdown catch,&quot;No OPI is wild,&quot; a fan said.&quot;CLEAR PUSH OFF LMAO,&quot; another fan pointed out.&quot;Do we not call push offs ever anymore,&quot; a fan questioned after there was no penalty.Davante Adams is settling in as a Los Angeles RamLos Angeles Rams v Tennessee Titans - Source: GettyPlaying for his fourth team in a five-year span, Davante Adams is settling in and making an early impact with the Los Angeles Rams.The Rams signed Adams to a two-year deal worth up to $44 million this offseason upon being released by the New York Jets. Joining Puka Nacua in the receiving corps, Adams and Nacua were viewed as one of the best WR duos heading into the season.So far, Adams has made his impact. In his first game as a Ram in Week 1, Adams recorded four catches for 51 yards on eight targets. The follwing week, he went for six catches for 106 yards and a receiving touchdown.Today against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week three, he has three catches for 56 yards and a recieving touchdown in the first-half.