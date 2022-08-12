"This creates uncertainty" - NFL reporter hints at growing tension between Tom Brady and Buccaneers

The tension between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come out of nowhere. Previously, there were no reports of any issues between the legendary quarterback and the franchise. However, things change quickly in the NFL.

There is speculation that the new-found tension is growing. NFL analyst and Buccaneers beat writer Greg Auman took to Twitter to address the rumors. Here's what he said:

"The Bucs are confident that Brady is playing. A lot of teammates he helped convince to come to Tampa, so it starts with loyalty to his locker room. This creates uncertainty, but they say they aren’t worried."

Greg Auman @gregauman Dave Hill @davejr555 @gregauman Iam guessing ( Maybe) that he's taking a step back just to make sure he's 100% in with the team, he won't do it unless he's completely in but again this could be something completely different, your thoughts? @gregauman Iam guessing ( Maybe) that he's taking a step back just to make sure he's 100% in with the team, he won't do it unless he's completely in but again this could be something completely different, your thoughts? The Bucs are confident that Brady is playing. A lot of teammates he helped convince to come to Tampa, so it starts with loyalty to his locker room. This creates uncertainty, but they say they aren’t worried. twitter.com/davejr555/stat… The Bucs are confident that Brady is playing. A lot of teammates he helped convince to come to Tampa, so it starts with loyalty to his locker room. This creates uncertainty, but they say they aren’t worried. twitter.com/davejr555/stat…

Auman has done little to quell speculation of a rift. This week, Tampa Bay announced that Tom Brady will not be back at practice until August 20th. However, it could be later than that. Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the matter in a recent press conference. Though he did not go into specifics about his quarterback's absence. He provided the following update:

"Tom has been excused today. He'll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started."

Bowles continued:

"We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp. Knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games, he didn't want to take away reps from Blaine and Kyle, as well as Ryan, as far as going into these next two games."

But this has not statified most of the NFL community, and speculation is rife that something is amiss with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Why is there friction between Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Tom Brady missing practice wouldn't normally be a big deal. The fact that it is, should be concerning for fans of the Buccaneers. Ever since his short-lived retirement, rumors have circulated that the quarterback wanted out of Tampa.

The suggestion from many is that Brady attempted to force a move to the Miami Dolphins, but Tampa Bay refused to accommodate him. That speculation was then given considerable credence when the NFL released its investigation into complaints made by former Miami HC, Brian Flores.

The league found that the seven-time Super Bowl winner had engaged in illegal discussions with the Dolphins over the past four years. Suddenly, the NFL community joined the dots, and the surprise retirement of head coach Bruce Arians was suddenly under scrutiny.

Despite their success, Arians and Brady have had a tense relationship since the quarterback arrived in Florida. When Arians decided to call it a day, weeks after Tom Brady's return, some analysts believed there was more to the story.

Brady has now gone missing from practice, and the Buccaneers appear to have their media personnel in "nothing to see here" mode. If there is more to this story, we will surely find out in the next few weeks.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic, NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell