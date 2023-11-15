NFL reporter reveals Mac Jones lost 'vast majority' of Patriots locker room as on-field struggles continue

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was benched late in Sunday's international game in Frankfurt, Germany. The quarterback's struggles have continued as the Patriots are now just 2-8 through the first ten games. Apparently, the situation on the field pales compared to what is happening in the locker room.

On Wednesday, the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan reported that the quarterback has lost about 80% of the Patriots' locker room. Callahan also said that players feel that the quarterback's mistakes negate their success on the field.

"At least 80 percent of the Patriots' locker room is out on Mac Jones. And the vast majority of players are "done with him.'' The lack of belief spreads to both sides of the ball, with a shared sense that Jones’ worst mistakes negate the best efforts of his teammates."-Andrew Callahan, Boston Herald

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Callahan also reported that some of Jones' New England Patriots teammates are "done with him," insinuating they are ready for a quarterback change. The Patriots are on a bye week, so any change at quarterback likely won't be announced until next week. If Callahan's sources have their wish, Jones won't start from here on out.

Mac Jones' stats in 2023

Whether or not Bill Belichick decides to start or bench Mac Jones next week remains unclear. The Patriots will face the New York Giants, who have their own struggles after losing quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the season.

In ten games this season, Mac Jones has completed 212 of 324 passes, throwing for 2,031 yards and ten touchdowns. However, he has also thrown ten interceptions, which leads the league through Week 10. His two lost fumbles also don't help in his attempt to protect the football.

While Jones has shown many bright spots through his first three seasons, his number of interceptions remains a concern. He threw 13 in his rookie season in 17 games and 11 in 14 games last season.

Expand Tweet

Hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator was intended to help Jones' development in 2023. That has failed to come to fruition, and the Patriots remain in a tough situation. Backup Bailey Zappe is an option to start, as is Will Grier on the Patriots practice squad.