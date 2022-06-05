NFL reporter sheds light on mystery OC for Patriots in 2022

In 2021 the New England Patriots took a step in the right direction under rookie quarterback Mac Jones. In just his first season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide sensation led the team into the Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs.

Despite losing 47-17 to division rival Buffalo Bills, optimism is high going into next season.

Longtime offensive coordinator (OC) John McDaniels opted to take the head coaching position with the Las Vegas Raiders. The question now remains as to who will lead the charge as the OC for New England.

There have been many rumors, but according to NFL reporter Mike Reiss, the team is leaning towards a familiar face to take the position. Here's what Reiss had to say about former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge being the leading candidate for OC for the Patriots:

Bill Belichick hasn't named an offensive coordinator or play caller, but it's crystal clear here at Patriots practice who is working closest with quarterback Matt Jones. It's Joe Judge, the former Giants head coach and Belichick himself is usually close by."

He continued:

"It's a significant transition. But one thing that hasn't affected is Jones's willingness to lead. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne told me that he's observed Jones' leadership at another level, saying he's more confident, more comfortable, more locked in and more secure in his position."

Joe Judge spent the previous two seasons as head coach for the Giants but previously worked with the Patriots from 2012-2019 as a special teams coach and a receivers coach in 2019.

If the reports are true, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can finally put an end to the mystery of who will be named offensive coordinator for the team in 2022.

Are the New England Patriots playoff bound in 2022?

Last season, New England were able to make it to the playoffs in a loaded AFC. This year, the AFC looks even stronger with the additions of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The AFC conference already boasts other dangerously talented teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers (with a new quarterback in town).

New England's best chance to make the playoffs may be by winning the AFC East division, but that is also a daunting task.

The Buffalo Bills, led by perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen, also added premier edge rusher Von Miller to create havoc playing against the conference's signal callers.

Division rival Miami Dolphins strengthened by acquiring All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs to place fear in the hearts and minds of opposing defenses.

If Mac Jones leads New England back into the playoffs next season, perhaps we can start thinking about him as the "definitive" replacement for Tom Brady under center.

It will be fascinating to see how they get on when the season kicks off later this year.

