"He didn't rape anybody' - NFL reporter slams the league for mistreating Colin Kaepernick

Rob Parker, co-host of the Odd Couple podcast, has slammed the NFL for its mistreatment of Colin Kaepernick. News broke yesterday that after years of trying, the free agent quarterback was finally getting a workout with an NFL franchise.

Having campaigned for the last two years and vigoriously the last six months through various workouts, the Las Vegas Raiders finally came calling.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders : Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open…

For Parker, the NFL and its players have let Kaepernick down and did not stand with him during the most turbulent times when he was seen kneeling during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Speaking on the Odd Couple podcast, Parker made his feelings on the situation very clear.

Parker said:

"I think the NFL, you know what they've done to Colin, and I blame the players too. Chris and I have talked about this a million times but they didn't stand with the guy. You don't have to agree with him but for him not to get an opportunity in the NFL was wrong, he didn't kill anybody."

"He didn't rape anybody, he didn't do anything wrong and guys just kind of turned their backs on him and then two years later, everybody was on board with what he was talking about."

While there is no guarantee that the 34-year-old will end up on the Raiders' active roster come Week 1, the quarterback is finally getting what he asked for all along, just a chance.

Can Colin Kaepernick help the Raiders?

If the 34-year-old does make it to the Raiders roster for the upcoming season, there will be benefits from having the former 49er on the sidelines.

While he did not play his best football towards the end of his San Francisco career, some have forgotten about the experience he could bring to the locker room.

First, he has been to a Super Bowl and multiple NFC Championship games, and that experience could count for something. Second, he will provide a different perspective for Derek Carr and will work well in tandem with the current Raiders quarterback. Third, in a league where "overcoming adversity" is a key phrase, few have faced more than Kaepernick.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning. Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here. Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning. Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here.

Some have said that it would be great for the 34-year-old to sign with an NFL team, while others have concerns that if he does not see regular playing time, then issues could arise.

Regardless of how you feel towards him, it is finally good to see Colin Kaepernick at least getting a chance to showcase what he can do.

Edited by John Maxwell