NFL Retirement News: The NFL journey of QB Alex Smith

Alex Smith played three seasons of college football for the University of Utah. During his time at Utah, Alex Smith put together a great sophomore and junior season.

Smith threw for 5,199 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his sophomore and junior years. His performance in college landed him in the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Alex Smith's career with the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers selected Alex Smith with the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Smith spent eight seasons with the 49ers. He lost one entire season to a shoulder injury. In the remaining seven seasons, he started 75 out of a possible 80 games for the San Francisco 49ers.

Blessed to start this @NFL journey with Alex Smith #QB1 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Wishing you and the fam all the best‼️ #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/JJtJLxbF8t — Frank Gore (@frankgore) April 19, 2021

Alex Smith helped the San Francisco 49ers make the playoffs in 2011. He posted an overall record of (38-36-1) as the starting quarterback for the 49ers. Smith had a successful run with the 49ers and produced a good stat line.

Alex Smith's Career Stats with San Francisco 49ers

Completions: 1290

1290 Attempts: 2,177

2,177 Completion percentage: 59.3%

59.3% Passing yards: 14,280 yards

14,280 yards Touchdowns: 81

81 Interceptions: 63

Advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers traded Alex Smith to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. Smith was traded for a 34th overall pick and a future draft pick. At the time the Chiefs were in search of a franchise quarterback and Alex Smith was their guy.

Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Alex Smith led the Kansas City Chiefs to the playoffs in his first year with the team and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2013. The Chiefs finished the regular season with a record of (11-4). Smith put together five healthy seasons with the Chiefs starting 76 games for the team.

Alex Smith produced the best year of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He made four playoff appearances with the Chiefs. Smith was also selected to the Pro Bowl three different times.

Alex Smith's Career Stats with the Kansas City Chiefs

Completions: 1,587

1,587 Attempts: 2,436

2,436 Completion percentage: 65.1%

65.1% Passing yards: 17,608 yards

17,608 yards Touchdowns: 102

102 Interceptions: 33

Advertisement

In 2018 the Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington in exchange for Kendall Fuller and a third-round draft pick. This also led to Washington signing Smith to a four-year contract worth up to $94 million (with $71 million in guaranteed money).

Alex Smith's career with the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Washington was in an interesting situation with their current quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins had already played on two franchise tags. Acquiring Alex Smith from the Chiefs helped Washington part ways with Cousins.

One of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.



Thanks for being an inspiration, Alex Smith. (via @lizbsmith11/IG) pic.twitter.com/HOqggvmJf7 — NFL (@NFL) April 19, 2021

During the 2018 season, Alex Smith sustained one of the worst injuries in NFL history. Smith suffered a compounded leg fracture and underwent 17 different surgeries. During the recovery process, Alex Smith caught a life threatening infection that almost amputated his leg.

Alex Smith missed the entire 2019 NFL season due to an infection in his leg. He made a tremendous comeback in 2020.

Advertisement

Alex Smith's Career Stats with the Washington Football Team

Completion: 373

373 Attempts: 580

580 Completion percentage: 64.3%

64.3% Passing yards: 3,762 yards

3,762 yards Touchdowns: 16

16 Interceptions: 13

Alex Smith started six games for Washington during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Smith was released by Washington this off-season. Ultimately, the release came down to the same leg injury, and Washington wasn't comfortable with the possibility of Smith re-injuring his leg.

Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons. He's been through it all in his NFL career. The comeback he made should be an inspiration to every quarterback that has had a setback due to an injury. Alex Smith may not be a Hall of Fame quarterback, but he's definitely a quarterback to look up to.